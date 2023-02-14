AEW star Dax Harwood seemingly drops a massive hint of FTR re-signing with WWE

AEW star Dax Harwood has seemingly dropped a major hint of FTR possibly returning to WWE.

Harwood and his long-term tag team partner Cash Wheeler are signed to AEW. The duo are currently on hiatus and have lost all three sets of their tag team championships in the last few months.

Taking to Instagram, Harwood uploaded a photo as he continues to enjoy his time off from in-ring action. A piece of paper with the WWE logo was also spotted on his table, which could potentially turn out to be a WWE contract.

Check out a screengrab of Dax Harwood's Instagram story:

In recent months, various rumors have suggested that Harwood and Wheeler could be on their way back to WWE.

While nothing regarding FTR's future is yet confirmed, Harwood's Instagram story could very well turn out to be intentional and a nicely timed troll post.

Dax Harwood recently spoke about his conflicts with Tony Khan

Dax Harwood and FTR as a team have been quite vital to AEW and the company's tag team division.

Speaking on his FTR with Dax Harwood podcast, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion opened up about his conflicts with Tony Khan. He recalled his initial feelings after being asked to drop the tag titles to The Young Bucks. Harwood said:

"I think at this point here is where the conflicts between myself and Tony started. I say that knowing that it was not Tony’s fault. I say that in knowing that AEW is his company. I felt that this match was the most important match of our careers, ever."

Harwood continued and briefly spoke about The Young Bucks, with whom he didn't have any conflicts. He added:

"I wanted everything to be perfect and I – at my own fault – wanted everything to go our way and I felt that we knew better. I shouldn’t have felt that way. But I think this is where a lot of my anxiety started bubbling here, but this is where my conflicts with Tony Khan began – not with the Young Bucks!"

FTR's future and status is yet to be confirmed for 2023. However, there are high chances of them returning to AEW and confronting The Gunns, who are now the newly crowned AEW World Tag Team Champions.

