AEW star reveals contract status amid massive speculation of a WWE move

Wrestling fans love to talk about talent contracts as it hypes the speculation of certain wrestlers jumping from one company to another, and an AEW star has only added fuel to the fire when it comes to their specific situation.

The star in question is FTR's Dax Harwood, who made his highly-anticipated return to AEW at Revolution along with his partner Cash Wheeler. The two men confronted The Gunns after their successful defense of the Tag Team Championships, making it clear that they were coming after the belts.

Their AEW return also fuelled speculation that Dax and Cash had signed new deals with the company, after it became public knowledge at the end of 2022 that their current deals would expire in April 2023.

However, that isn't the case, as Dax Harwood clarified on his podcast, FTR with Dax, that they hadn't signed new deals with the company, and are in no hurry to put pen to paper with either AEW or WWE.

"These reports are going to say what they want, and that's okay. I will say, nothing has changed and please allow everything to play out and come April, you'll be able to understand what we're doing and where we're going. We have a month and 18 days left to make a decision on what we're going to do. I'm not in any kind of peril as far as getting ourselves in trouble." (H/T Fightful)

If Dax and Cash want a second reign as AEW Tag Team Champions, they need to get going quickly, because if they only have less than two months left on their current deals, then time is firmly against them at this point.

FTR aren't the only AEW stars who are the subject of contract talk

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler aren't the only members of the All Elite Wrestling roster whose contracts are the talk of the town at the minute, as some of the company's most successful talents are all coming to the end of their current deals.

MJF has made it no secret that his contract expires in 2024, but one contract, in particular, has got people very concerned, and that is Kenny Omega's.

Omega's original deal was meant to expire in February 2023, but due to the amount of time he spent injured, he will stick with All Elite Wrestling until the end of the year.

This has led many to believe that he could end up leaving the company to join WWE at the end of his contract, something that seemed impossible not too long ago. But given that Cody Rhodes, a founder of AEW, is now set to main event WrestleMania, perhaps The Cleaner might be the next founding father of All Elite Wrestling to jump ship.

