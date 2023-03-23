WWE Attitude Era veteran spoils Kenny Omega's possible reunion with AEW star after 16 months 

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite came to an end as Kenny Omega was left puzzled thanks to a WWE Veteran. The veteran is Omega's manager Don Callis, who spoiled a potential reunion between the Cleaner and Hangman Adam Page.

Tonight's main event was the first-time-ever match between Omega and El Hijo Del Vikingo. This was a match that was supposed to take place back in 2021 but had to be canceled.

Tonight, the match was filled with high-flying action and both wrestlers were determined to get the win. After a hard-fought battle, The Cleaner managed to pick up the win after hitting the One-Winged Angel.

Following the match, Kenny Omega shared his appreciation for Vikingo. As he was about to speak, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli rushed in from behind and attacked The Cleaner. It is to be noted that earlier in the night, The Young Bucks were attacked and taken to the hospital following an ambush by a few masked men.

As the Blackpool Combat Club was attacking Omega, an ambulance arrived in the arena and it was Hangman Adam Page. As Page ran into the ring, Jon Moxley and his faction swiftly retreated.

Page looked to run after them but Don Callis held him back. As the former AEW World Champion tried to move away from the WWE veteran, Callis fell to the ground, which certainly seemed like he did on purpose. He also told Omega that Page attacked him.

Page tried to make Omega understand that it wasn't his fault but the Cleaner refused to believe him as he walked away along with Don Callis, leaving Page in the middle of the ring.

