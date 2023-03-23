Top AEW stars hospitalized by unknown attackers before Dynamite

The latest edition of AEW Dynamite opened with two major stars being rushed to the hospital.

AEW is no stranger to backstage brawls, with a number of stars attacking their rivals behind the scenes on different occasions. However, this week saw a seemingly unexplained attack on the Young Bucks.

Last week's show ended with a massive cliffhanger involving the Elite and Hangman Adam Page. While Page and Kenny Omega have had their differences in the past, the last episode of Dynamite seemingly hinted at a reunion between the two former AEW World Champions. For those unaware, Page and Omega have also been a tag team in the past.

em @hungiees hangman adam page and elite drama after #aewdynamite ended hangman adam page and elite drama after #aewdynamite ended https://t.co/qPXDZKvSSl

On the latest edition of Dynamite, the Young Bucks were seen being rushed into an ambulance after a vicious attack by unknown assailants. While the identity of the attackers is certainly an interesting question, it was Hangman's actions that drew more eyes. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy was seen getting into the ambulance to accompany the Bucks, while Don Callis persuaded Kenny Omega to stay back for his match.

Sage @TheSageDoctor Hangman went with the bucks in the ambulance who do we think attacked them..? Hangman went with the bucks in the ambulance who do we think attacked them..? https://t.co/haFtU30Hhh

Excalibur also announced just minutes ago that Brandon Cutler had accused the Blackpool Combat Club regarding the attack. With the Cleaner slated to go up against El Hijo Del Vikingo on Dynamite, it remains to be seen how the Bucks' hospitilization will affect him.

Who do you think attacked the Young Bucks? Sound off in the comments section below!

