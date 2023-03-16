Create

AEW Dynamite closes out on a massive cliffhanger

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Mar 16, 2023 08:06 IST
Kenny Omega
Former AEW World Champion and current Trios Champion Kenny Omega

Former friends seemingly reunite as AEW Dynamite goes off-air. Former world champion Hangman Adam Page got some unexpected help from Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks to take on Jon Moxley and his faction.

The main event of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite was a three-way match for the World Trios Championship. The House of Black defended its titles against The Elite and The Jericho Appreciation Society.

After a hard-fought battle, the champions retained their titles after Brody King hit Dante's Inferno finisher on Daniel Garcia and got the pinfall victory.

#HouseOfBlack victorious in enemy territory, retaining the #AEW World Trios Championship after an absolute battle here in Winnipeg!@malakaiblxck @brodyxking @snm_buddyWatch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/kKhrzhBg56

Following the match, Jericho Appreciation Society's Jake Hager attacked Buddy Matthews. As the House of Black attempted to help their teammate, Jericho and Malakai Black's factions began a brawl.

Following this, Blackpool Combat Club members and Hangman Adam Page brawled on the entrance ramp. Page then began beating up Wheeler Yuta as they battled their way to the ring. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli ran in to help Yuta.

It seemed like the numbers game was against Page, but surprisingly, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks rolled back into the ring to help their former friend and ally.

Chaos has erupted after the bell, with the #BlackpoolCombatClub and #DarkOrder spilling out into the arena, and somehow #HangmanAdamPage is stuck in the middle of all of this 😳#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS every Wednesday! https://t.co/8pzIXJGuhe

The show ended as the Blackpool Combat Club members backed out. Hangman Adam Page was left bewildered as the Elite showed up to help him.

Would you like to see the former AEW World Champion reunite with The Elite? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
