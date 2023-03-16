AEW Dynamite closes out on a massive cliffhanger

Former friends seemingly reunite as AEW Dynamite goes off-air. Former world champion Hangman Adam Page got some unexpected help from Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks to take on Jon Moxley and his faction.

The main event of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite was a three-way match for the World Trios Championship. The House of Black defended its titles against The Elite and The Jericho Appreciation Society.

After a hard-fought battle, the champions retained their titles after Brody King hit Dante's Inferno finisher on Daniel Garcia and got the pinfall victory.

Following the match, Jericho Appreciation Society's Jake Hager attacked Buddy Matthews. As the House of Black attempted to help their teammate, Jericho and Malakai Black's factions began a brawl.

Following this, Blackpool Combat Club members and Hangman Adam Page brawled on the entrance ramp. Page then began beating up Wheeler Yuta as they battled their way to the ring. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli ran in to help Yuta.

It seemed like the numbers game was against Page, but surprisingly, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks rolled back into the ring to help their former friend and ally.

The show ended as the Blackpool Combat Club members backed out. Hangman Adam Page was left bewildered as the Elite showed up to help him.

Would you like to see the former AEW World Champion reunite with The Elite? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes