One of the more intriguing storylines in early 2023 has been the ongoing saga of the popular AEW tag team FTR. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been one of wrestling's best tag teams, but recently took time away from the company to ponder their next move.

They returned at Revolution and lobbied the Gunns on Dynamite for another shot at the Tag Team titles. Austin and Colten Gunn only accepted after Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler put their AEW careers on the line. What does that mean for Harwood and Wheeler's future?

With all the recent reports and speculation, the multi-time tag team champions could be headed back to WWE. The team was formed in NXT and won several titles under the WWE umbrella. The group was let go in early 2020 after requesting their release.

As the Revival, the group wasn't pushed on the same level as the New Day and the Usos. It eventually led to some unhappiness and a move to AEW. FTR would then go on to win the AEW, ROH, and AAA Tag Team belts. While they were AEW Champions, they battled the Gunns.

Harwood and Wheeler then challenged the Acclaimed for the belts. After the Gunns took the titles from the Acclaimed, FTR refocused their gaze on the brash young brothers.

The match hasn't been made official yet, but the next time FTR wrestles in an AEW ring could be their last. This might be a way to write them out of the company if they are on their way back to WWE. It would also be a way to put over the Gunns since they're the current champions.

FTR has been successful in WWE and AEW

FTR started as the Revival in WWE NXT. They earned a reputation as a throwback to the workhorse tag teams of the 1980s like the Brainbusters and the Midnight Express. The gimmick gave them their name and it also stood out as tag team wrestling was becoming more high-flying and fast-paced.

Against the likes of the Authors of Pain, DIY, and American Alpha, the Revival helped put tag team wrestling on the map in NXT. The duo debuted on the main roster and won both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team titles during their tenure with the company.

Unhappiness with their situation led the duo to request their release from WWE, which was granted in early 2020. FTR debuted in AEW in May 2020 by saving the Young Bucks from an attack by the Butcher and the Blade. They would later claim the Tag Team titles at that year's All Out show, defeating Kenny Omega and Hangman Page for the belts.

They would later lose the titles to Nick and Matt Jackson at Full Gear in November 2020. After losing to the Young Bucks, FTR would go on to win the AAA, ROH, and IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team belts, becoming Triple Champions.

With more new faces coming and going, FTR see limited TV time. With their contracts up this year, it was thought that they could return to WWE with Triple H in charge of creative. The stipulation against the Gunns would certainly imply that, but everyone will have to wait until the actual match to see.

