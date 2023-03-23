AEW Dynamite Results: 3-time WWE Tag Team Champions tease exit, two huge debuts, Sting scores big victory on return

Welcome to this week's edition of AEW Dynamite Results. The show featured six matches, including one title bout.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

The Young Bucks attacked before AEW Dynamite

We start off with backstage footage of The Young Bucks being taken to the hospital after being attacked before the show aired. Hangman Page went with Matt and Nick Jackson as Kenny Omega stayed back for his match against El Hijo del Vikingo.

Orange Cassidy, Sting, and Darby Allin vs. The Butcher, The Blade, and Kip Sabian on AEW Dynamite

Orange Cassidy and Kip Sabian started the match and the two stars came to a stalemate. Sting and The Butcher were tagged in and The Icon unloaded with a few backhands on his opponent.

The Butcher took a cheap shot to get the advantage. Sting hit the Stinger Splash, but a brawl ensued among all the stars shortly after. The WWE Hall of Famer rolled out of danger before tagging in Darby Allin. He got a two-count on Kip Sabian. A distraction from Penelope Ford allowed the heels to get the advantage.

The Blade hit a few chops and got a two-count on Allin. The Butcher applied the Boston Crab to keep up the momentum. Orange Cassidy was tagged in and he hit a DDT on Sabian. The Butcher ran over Cassidy before Kip Sabian got a two-count on the International Champion.

Sabian was posing, but Sting came in behind and took him down. He applied the Scorpion Death Lock, but The Butcher and The Blade forced him to let go of the hold. Darby Allin came in to take out The Butcher and The Blade, but Sabian took care of him.

Towards the end of the match, Orange Cassidy hit the Stundog Millionaire on Kip Sabian and Darby Allin followed it up with a cutter. He then took out The Butcher and The Blade. Sting hit the Scorpion Death Drop to get the pinfall victory.

Result: Sting, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy def. The Butcher, The Blade, and Kip Sabian on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

The Gunns (c) vs. Top Flight on Dynamite - AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

Dante Martin took down The Gunns early on before Top Flight double-teamed the champions. After a cheap shot from Austin Gunn, the titleholder managed to get the upperhand over Dante Martin.

Colten Gunn hit a series of stomps and then followed it up with a brainbuster for a two-count. Austin Gunn was tagged in. The heels exchanged quick tags and wore down Dante. He dodged The Gunns and tagged in Darius Martin. The latter came in with a flurry of offense and hit a standing Spanish Fly on Colten Gunn for a two-count.

Dante Martin came in and got a two-count on Austin Gunn. Darius took out Colten with a dive through the ropes. Dante hit a dive on Austin, but only got a two-count as Colten put his brother's foot on the ropes.

The Kingdom came out of nowhere and attacked Darius Martin. Dante Martin took them out with a dive, but The Gunns took advantage of the distraction and hit their finisher to retain the gold on the Wednesday night show.

Result: The Gunns def. Top Flight on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Post-match, FTR came out to confront The Gunns. The heels said that no one loves Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler and brought up about them defeating the former WWE stars. FTR proposed that they would never challenge for the title if they lose another match against The Gunns, but the champions declined the offer.

Dax Harwood then said that FTR would leave AEW if they fail to defeat Austin and Colten Gunn. The Gunns accepted and spat in their challengers' faces before walking out of the ring.

Stokely Hathaway vs. Hook on AEW Dynamite - No DQ Match

Stokely Hathaway looked to escape, but Hook stopped him. The FTW Champion then hit a suplex on Hathaway at the ringside area. Hook brought out a guardrail and place it in the ring, but the former WWE star used a fire extinguisher to blind him.

Hook recovered and unloaded on Stokely Hathaway with some vicious chair shots. He then slammed Hathaway on the guardrail but stopped the three-count. The FTW Champion then applied the Red Rum to pick up the submission victory.

Result: Hook def. Stokely Hathaway on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Adam Cole segment on AEW Dynamite

Adam Cole came out to the ring and got interrupted by Daniel Garcia before he could his opponent for next week's Dynamite. Garcia said that he has become a locker room and welcomed Cole back.

The Jericho Appreciation Society member said that while Adam Cole has been playing games on Twitch, Daniel Garcia has been busy defeating some of the top names like Bryan Danielson and Brody King.

The Panama City Playboy stated that Chris Jericho's faction has given Garcia a false sense of security. Cole added that he has beaten some of the top stars in the business before challenging Daniel Garcia to match on next week's Wednesday night show.

Jon Moxley vs. Stu Grayson on AEW Dynamite

Stu Grayson charged at Jon Moxley, but the latter unloaded with chops. Grayson retaliated with a few chops of his own. Moxley took his opponent down with a side headlock and got a two-count.

The action briefly spilled to the outside before Moxley got the upperhand with a suplex. He then shoved Stu Grayson onto the guardrail at the ringside area. The Blackpool Combat Club member then applied a Boston Crab, but Grayson reached the bottom ropes.

After a back-and-forth between the two men, Jon Moxley slammed Stu Grayson down on the mat. Moxley then hit a gotch-style piledriver and got a two-count. He then unloaded with stomps for another two-count. Grayson came back with forearm strikes, and slammed Moxley down for a two-count.

He went up to the top rope and wiped out Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. Jon Moxley took him down with a dive, but inside the ring, Grayson recovered and hit the 450-splash for a two-count. Moxley reversed Grayson's offense and applied the bulldog choke.

He hit some knee strikes for good measure. Stu Grayson got out of the submission hold after hitting a cannonball in the corner. Towards the end of the match, Moxley and Grayson were on the top rope and The Purveyor of Violence hit the Avalanche Death Rider to pick up the victory.

Result: Jon Moxley def. Stu Grayson on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Skye Blue vs. Toni Storm on AEW Dynamite

Toni Storm charged at Skye Blue and hit a shoulder strike. The latter retaliated with forearm strikes before taking down the former WWE star with a dropkick. She then hit a diving hurricanrana to get the advantage.

A brief moment of hesitation led to Storm taking her opponent down with a haymaker. She then hit a hip attack to send Blue to the outside. Saraya and Ruby Soho managed to get a few cheap shots behind the referee's back. Toni Storm was in complete control as she hit a suplex at ringside.

Inside the ring, Storm got a few two-counts after her offense. She then drove down Blue by pulling her hair and hit a suplex to follow it up. She hit another snap suplex and threw her opponent in the ring. Skye Blue made her comeback with a roundhouse kick and followed it up with a diving crossbody. She got a two-count.

Blue looked to hit the Code Blue, but Toni Storm dodged it and unloaded on the AEW star. She then hit a rope-assisted DDT for a two-count. Skye Blue hit the Code Blue, but the referee was distracted by Ruby Soho. After a back-and-forth, Storm hit a shotgun dropkick.

Towards the end of the match, Toni Storm hit a hip attack at the corner and then followed it up with a German suplex. She then finished off Blue with the Storm Zero on Dynamite.

Result: Toni Storm def. Skye Blue on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Post-match, The Outcasts looked to do more damage to Skye Blue, but Willow Nightingale and Riho came out to make the save.

Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo on AEW Dynamite

El Hijo del Vikingo took down Kenny Omega before the bell could even ring with a couple of high-flying moves. After a back-and-forth, Vikingo hit an implosion hurricanrana and then hit a shooting star press on the outside. He then hit a 450-splash for a two-count.

Omega made his comeback with few chops and then followed it up with a few righthand strikes. He then hit a backbreaker for a two-count. The action spilled to the outside and The Cleaner shoved Vikingo onto the guardrail. Kenny Omega placed a table at the ringside area.

Omega hit another backbreaker on Vikingo in the ring and got a two-count. He then pulled his opponent's braids before the referee stopped him. The Best Bout Machine was in control during this stage of the match. Vikingo made his comeback with a hurricanrana and battled with Omega on the apron.

Kenny Omega hit a monkey flip after the duo's brief scuffle. El Hijo del Vikingo climbed up the turnbuckle and hit dragon hurricanrana on the apron before dropping Omega on the floor. Both men were on the top rope, and Vikingo hit a hurricanrana to send The Cleaner flying.

El Hijo del Vikingo then hit a phoenix splash from the middle rope for a two-count. Omega got a two-count after hitting a knee strike and followed it up with a full Nelson snap. Kenny Omega then hit the V-Trigger and looked to hit the One-Winged Angel, but Vikingo countered with a reverse hurricanrana.

He then placed Omega on the table and hit a 630-spash off the middle rope. Both men struggled to get up at ringside. Vikingo got a close two-count after his offense. The two stars exchanged strikes while still on their knees before Omega got up and hit a knee strike. El Hijo del Vikingo countered with a sunset flip powerbomb for a two-count.

He went for the 630-splash, but missed it. Kenny Omega took advantage and hit a knee strike and followed it up with the One-Winged Angel to pick up the victory on AEW Dynamite.

Result: Kenny Omega def. El Hijo del Vikingo on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Post-match, Tony Schiavone entered the ring for an interview with The Cleaner. But Blackpool Combat Club came out of nowhere and attacked Omega.

Suddenly, the siren of an ambulance played throughout the arena, and Hangman Page was the one revealed to be inside the vehicle. He charged the ring with a plank in his hand as the heels retreated out of the ring.

Don Callis looked to stop Page and threw himself down on the mat. He seemingly blamed Hangman Page for the attack, creating friction between The Cleaner and Kenny Omega.

