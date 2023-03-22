Wrestling veteran picks AEW star Jamie Hayter as the best female wrestler of 2022 (Exclusive)

AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter has been on the receiving end of loads of praise in the pro wrestling community, and she's now been nominated for Female Wrestler of the Year 2022 by WCW veteran Ice Train.

Jamie Hayter's run in the promotion has been largely well-received online, and fans have seemingly been appreciative of how quickly Tony Khan pulled the trigger on her reign as women's champion. So far, she's yet to have a blockbuster feud with the title, but fans are yet to begin complaining.

While speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Ice Train didn't beat around the bush when he nominated the AEW Women's Champion.

"Jamie Hayter. ‘Cause I think she’s so upcoming and she’s got a different look!" Ice Train said. [12:40 onward]

Could Jamie Hayter be the one to entice Mercedes Moné to sign with AEW?

Mercedes Moné recently made history when she became the latest star to leave WWE and jump to NJPW. Today, she's the reigning IWGP Women's Champion and one of the most requested All Elite Wrestling signings.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow F*CKING DO IT! I don’t care if it’s a 30 minute draw. GIVE ME WHAT I WANT!



Mercedes Moné vs. Jamie Hayter - Forbidden 2 F*CKING DO IT! I don’t care if it’s a 30 minute draw. GIVE ME WHAT I WANT! Mercedes Moné vs. Jamie Hayter - Forbidden 2 https://t.co/Og6naGPTcu

With the upcoming Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view between NJPW and AEW a few months away, fans have now begun to speculate whether Mercedes and Hayter could end up clashing at the event.

The two stars could arguably put on something akin to a dream match, as many fans have described it, but It remains to be seen if the bout will materialize and if Mercedes Moné would even sign with the promotion.

