Wrestling fans in unanimous agreement over potential Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) blockbuster with major AEW star

The Twitterverse recently erupted over the possibility of Mercedes Moné facing a major AEW star in the future.
Mercedes is widely regarded as one of the biggest stars in the pro-wrestling world. Since she departed WWE alongside Naomi last year, the 31-year-old star has been active in the Japanese pro-wrestling scene. She debuted for NJPW at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in January 2023, colliding with Kairi immediately.
AEW has previously held a Forbidden Door pay-per-view in collaboration with NJPW. With Mercedes Moné now in the promotion, a second crossover event could potentially see her face off against some of the biggest stars on Tony Khan's roster.
The possibility has fans quite excited, judging by their Twitter posts. Current AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter has emerged as a fan-favorite to take on Mercedes.
It remains to be seen whether the dream match will happen in the future.
Mercedes Moné has expressed a wish to face a former WWE Superstar amidst speculation about facing an AEW star
With Mercedes leaving WWE and becoming a free agent, she is quite free to wrestle anywhere she wants now.
Speaking to Scott Fishman of TV Insider, the newly crowned IWGP Women's Champion talked about the possibilities for her career. She named Mickie James as a potential opponent.
"The thing is I’m a free agent. It doesn’t matter with New Japan. I can go anywhere. I can go to New Japan, IMPACT, Mexico, Germany, Europe. The potential matchups are endless. The same for New Japan. I know they have partnerships with CMLL, IMPACT, AEW. To be a fan and watch all these matchups from all parts of the world is amazing. I know there is a little woman in IMPACT I would love to face one day, Mickie James! We’ll see what is in the stars," said Moné.
Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for her in the future.
