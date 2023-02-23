Wrestling fans in unanimous agreement over potential Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) blockbuster with major AEW star

The Twitterverse recently erupted over the possibility of Mercedes Moné facing a major AEW star in the future.

Mercedes is widely regarded as one of the biggest stars in the pro-wrestling world. Since she departed WWE alongside Naomi last year, the 31-year-old star has been active in the Japanese pro-wrestling scene. She debuted for NJPW at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in January 2023, colliding with Kairi immediately.

AEW has previously held a Forbidden Door pay-per-view in collaboration with NJPW. With Mercedes Moné now in the promotion, a second crossover event could potentially see her face off against some of the biggest stars on Tony Khan's roster.

The possibility has fans quite excited, judging by their Twitter posts. Current AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter has emerged as a fan-favorite to take on Mercedes.

Travoris Black✌🏿 @kingblaq80 @DrainBamager This is what Mercedes has to look forward to if this match ever happens! Jamie Hayter might be the heaviest hitter Mercedes Moné would face in her whole career! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @DrainBamager This is what Mercedes has to look forward to if this match ever happens! Jamie Hayter might be the heaviest hitter Mercedes Moné would face in her whole career! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/P5XZmj5GEk

Hugo @bankssstatement @DrainBamager Wrestling wouldn’t handle this match, this would be the epitome of greatness @DrainBamager Wrestling wouldn’t handle this match, this would be the epitome of greatness

All VOL Dople @cody_dople @DrainBamager Unless they could cook something better I'd say this could be the main event of that show if it happened. @DrainBamager Unless they could cook something better I'd say this could be the main event of that show if it happened.

Kobe @BigEasyKobe @DrainBamager This is the dream of all dreams @DrainBamager This is the dream of all dreams

It remains to be seen whether the dream match will happen in the future.

Mercedes Moné has expressed a wish to face a former WWE Superstar amidst speculation about facing an AEW star

With Mercedes leaving WWE and becoming a free agent, she is quite free to wrestle anywhere she wants now.

Speaking to Scott Fishman of TV Insider, the newly crowned IWGP Women's Champion talked about the possibilities for her career. She named Mickie James as a potential opponent.

"The thing is I’m a free agent. It doesn’t matter with New Japan. I can go anywhere. I can go to New Japan, IMPACT, Mexico, Germany, Europe. The potential matchups are endless. The same for New Japan. I know they have partnerships with CMLL, IMPACT, AEW. To be a fan and watch all these matchups from all parts of the world is amazing. I know there is a little woman in IMPACT I would love to face one day, Mickie James! We’ll see what is in the stars," said Moné.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Mercedes Monè meeting and greeting Zack Sabre Jr., Okada, Tanahashi, and others at Wrestle Kingdom. 🥲



This mini doc is so cool!

Mercedes Monè meeting and greeting Zack Sabre Jr., Okada, Tanahashi, and others at Wrestle Kingdom. 🥲This mini doc is so cool! https://t.co/KhOnmYYAXH

Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for her in the future.

Do you want to see Jamie Hayter go up against Mercedes Mone? Sound off in the comments section below!

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes