Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, has expressed interest in wrestling current IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James.

The Boss parted ways with WWE last year and is currently signed to New Japan Pro Wrestling. She is set to make her in-ring debut for the promotion at Battle In The Valley. Several weeks ago, Mickie James revealed in an interview that she wants to have a match against the former RAW Women's Champion.

Speaking to Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Mercedes Moné stated that now that she’s a free agent, she can compete anywhere she wants. She added that IMPACT Wrestling star Mickie James is one of the people she would love to wrestle.

"The thing is I’m a free agent. It doesn’t matter with New Japan. I can go anywhere. I can go to New Japan, IMPACT, Mexico, Germany, Europe. The potential matchups are endless. The same for New Japan. I know they have partnerships with CMLL, IMPACT, AEW. To be a fan and watch all these matchups from all parts of the world is amazing. I know there is a little woman in IMPACT I would love to face one day, Mickie James! We’ll see what is in the stars," said Moné.

Mercedes Moné says she wants to wrestle the best that the business has to offer

The CEO is scheduled to face former WWE star KAIRI at Battle In The Valley for the IWGP Women's Championship. This will be her first match since May last year.

Mercedes Moné told Phil Strum of Under the Ring that she wants to wrestle the best in the wrestling industry, and that she's more excited about her career this year than she's ever been.

"I’m still a student of the game, I’m not done learning. I still wanna wrestle the best, I still wanna have the greatest matches of all time and I think with the STARDOM women, I can do that. There’s so many women that I’ve been watching that I’m just like, ‘Wow. We can create magic. I can create magic with her, I can do something with her.’ I think for this year, I am the most excited about my wrestling career that I’ve possibly ever been," she said. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Mercedes Moné has held every top women’s title in WWE. It'll be interesting to see whether she walks out of NJPW Battle In The Valley with the IWGP Women's Championship

