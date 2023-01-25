"I would really, really love to have a singles match with Mercedes" - Former WWE Women's Champion discusses Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) has been one of the brightest and most talked about free agents in wrestling lately, and it is no shocker that people are lining up to wrestle against the former WWE Superstar.

Mone and her tag team partner Naomi infamously walked out of WWE back in May 2022, reportedly over dissatisfaction with their creative direction. While Mone has since debuted for New Japan Pro Wrestling, Naomi's status is still up in the air.

While speaking to Ella Jay of SEScoops, current IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James discussed Mercedes Mone's journey to becoming one of the hottest free agents in wrestling.

"I'm excited for her. I've said this, the world is her oyster. She can literally do whatever wants. I think any company would benefit from having her on their roster. She is a star. The fact that she doesn’t need to be on a roster because she could go act or she could go do a lot of things, it shows that she has a genuine passion for wrestling and she’s great."

James was not shy about wanting to also have a first-time ever match against Mone with her career winding down, joking that they could wrestle in her barn.

"I’ve never had a singles match with Sasha [Banks] and I would really, really love to have a singles match with Mercedes. We could just book it at my house [in the barn]. I’ll send her the address. I’ll set up the ring.” (h/t SEScoops)

Mickie James also spoke about the admiration she has for Mone and her ability to test herself against some of the best wrestlers in the world without being pigeon-holed by a contract.

If you're interested in sports betting, the championship round of the NFL Playoffs is next weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets at DraftKings!

Make your first deposit now! Bet $5+ on any sport pre-game ML and get $150 if your bet wins!

Is there a chance of Mickie James vs. Mercedes Mone actually happening?

Mickie James is nearing the end of her in-ring career as she put her career on the line against Jordynne Grace at IMPACT's Hard To Kill show and won the championship earlier this month.

Mercedes Mone has not officially signed a contract to wrestle for a specific company as of this writing and will be squaring off against KAIRI at NJPW Battle in the Valley for the IWGP Women's Championship in her first match post-WWE. Mone said in the post-show for Wrestle Kingdom 17 that this is just her first stop since she is on a "world domination tour"

It seems like fans from all over would love to see a battle between the two former WWE Women's Champions before it is all said and done. This definitely has the potential to happen and there has never been a more likely chance of this match happening.

Female Locker Room @femalelroom



Maybe Mickie James vs Mercedes Mone could happen “I've passed along the idea of collaborating with other companies, maybe a Stardom because Stardom is working with New Japan and they have the all-women's division. There are so many possibilities.” - Gail KimMaybe Mickie James vs Mercedes Mone could happen “I've passed along the idea of collaborating with other companies, maybe a Stardom because Stardom is working with New Japan and they have the all-women's division. There are so many possibilities.” - Gail KimMaybe Mickie James vs Mercedes Mone could happen 🙏 https://t.co/Y37Dxz0QCY

Do you want to see a singles match between Mickie James and Mercedes Mone? Tell us in the comments section below.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes