Official faction name for former WWE stars in Tony Khan's promotion revealed

A trio of former WWE Superstars have apparently named their faction, as evidenced by a recent tweet by the official AEW social media handle.

Saraya and Toni Storm have been making themselves out to be a menace to the women's roster over the past few weeks. They first turned heel earlier this year by attacking Willow Nightingale, after which the duo continued to ambush homegrown All Elite talent.

Storm and Saraya also leaned into a gimmick involving spray cans, which they used to paint an L (symbolizing 'loser') on their victims.

The duo were joined by Ruby Soho as well, as the former WWE superstar turned heel at the Revolution pay-per-view. They have evidently formed a faction called 'The Outcasts,' judging by a tweet from the official AEW handle on Twitter:

"#TheOutcasts @realrubysoho @Saraya and #ToniStorm have declared war on the homegrown stars of the #AEW women's division! Watch #AEWRampage every Friday Night on TNT!"

You can check out the full tweet here:

The former WWE Superstar was criticized for her actions in AEW by a wrestling veteran

While Saraya and Toni Storm have been acting as heels for a few weeks, they are seemingly not getting the desired reaction from fans.

Before Ruby Soho joined them, the two former WWE Superstars attacked Leva Bates on Dynamite to establish their status as villains. However, the segment was criticized by Konnan on the Keepin' it 100 podcast:

"That was so amateurish, and here’s the main part: Leva Bates, super cool chick, bro she’s never on Dynamite. You’re supposed to get sympathy, [use] somebody people care about, not a nobody that’s never on TV. They don’t give a f**k. Then it was just done so amateurishly, like, really dude?" (17:52 onward).

As of now, it remains to be seen what the Outcasts have planned for their future.

