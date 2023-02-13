"They don't give a f*ck" – Konnan blasts former WWE stars' segment on AEW Dynamite as 'amateurish'

AEW has seemingly been trying to reinvent some stars on their roster after criticism, but their efforts to turn both Saraya and Toni Storm heel has backfired, and WCW veteran Konnan recently stated why.

During the recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya and Toni Storm continued their assaults on the locker room after beating up Leva Bates and spray-tagging her with an "L." The segment was widely panned online, meaning that fans and Konnan seemed to agree on something.

Speaking on the latest Keepin' It 100, the WCW veteran questioned why AEW would be using Leva Bates in the segment instead of a babyface the crowd cared about.

"That was so amateurish, and here’s the main part: Leva Bates, super cool chick, bro she’s never on Dynamite. You’re supposed to get sympathy, [use] somebody people care about, not a nobody that’s never on TV. They don’t give a f**k. Then it was just done so amateurishly, like, really dude?" (17:52 onward).

While there could be many reasons why Saraya has gone heel, it seems that All Elite Wrestling has already made some serious missteps, as the online consensus on her heel turn has been largely negative as well.

Disco Inferno took his criticisms further and claimed that the segment shouldn't have made it to AEW Dynamite

Disco Inferno notably called out the segment on social media as well while he was likely watching it air live. However, during the podcast, the veteran dove into why he disliked it just a bit more.

"One of the worst segments of the year so far. #AEWDynamite #saraya #tonistorm," tweeted Disco Inferno.

During the same episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno gave his two cents on the matter as well.

"This is one of the worst – this shouldn’t have been on TV, because it was very poorly done and very lame. This was done so fast, it was just, I don’t know…" (16:45 onward).

While Saraya has been a heel in the past, something about the delivery this time is not getting over with fans or veterans as well. Hopefully, Tony Khan can figure out what's wrong and allow the Anti-Diva to thrive in All Elite Wrestling.

