Real reason why Saraya has gone heel

Saraya initially debuted in AEW as arguably one of the biggest babyfaces due to coming back from a career-ending injury. Fast forward a few months, and now The Anti-Diva is attacking the women's locker room alongside Toni Storm, affirming her new identity as a heel.

But where did her seemingly sudden attitude shift come from? Some have speculated that it could very well be all the fans who turned on her on social media after her first promo went sour or those who didn't believe her match against Britt Baker was stellar.

Toni Storm and Saraya recently defeated The Renegade Twins on Rampage and proceeded to humiliate the two afterward. The star then took to Twitter to comment on the official AEW page's post featuring the assault, lending one possible reason for why she's taken on a villainous role today.

"We didn’t come here to make friends we came here to take over," the star tweeted.

Some fans notably commented on Saraya's short in-ring participation during the AEW Rampage match alongside Toni Storm. Due to this, could the star still not be at 100% and instead opt for a heel persona to run away from fights? If the Anti-Diva isn't back to full strength, this could be a genuine and very valid reason for her heel turn.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

Could Saraya's heel turn instead be so that she could accommodate former WWE Superstar Mercedes Moné?

Mercedes Moné was originally believed to be The Anti-Diva's mystery tag team partner for her bout against Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker in early January. However, as some rumors have suggested, Mercedes is likely obligated to appear in Japan right now, where she is a prominent heel wrestler.

★ᴿᵃᶠᵃᵉˡ★ @DarkAngelRafael Sasha Banks debuted in NJPW as Mercedes Mone to challenge Kairi for the championship!



Sasha Banks debuted in NJPW as Mercedes Mone to challenge Kairi for the championship!https://t.co/X7gyy6FwOz

While there's absolutely no confirmation on this theory, it does have some weight behind it since a babyface Saraya being paired up with the heel Mercedes wouldn't have made much sense. With both stars now being heels, her possible eventual inclusion would be far more seamless and result in far less fan criticism.

Additionally, a few fans online have proposed that everything could be building up to some kind of "AEW-Originals vs. AEW Outsiders," with the former WWE Superstars teaming up to take on the homegrown babyface talent. Regardless of the reasoning behind her heel turn, Saraya seems to be thriving and has already begun to directly challenge fans.

Poll : 0 votes