Massive speculation on why Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) didn't return to WWE or sign with AEW

AEW seemingly teased the debut of Mercedes Moné weeks ahead of the recent episode of Dynamite. Unfortunately, for fans, the star wasn't featured on the show. According to a recent report, her 'unpopularity' might be the reason why she didn't sign with the promotion or return to WWE.

Mercedes made her NJPW debut at the recent WrestleKingdom pay-per-view, where she attacked former WWE Superstar KAIRI. Soon after, fans began to speculate that the former SmackDown Women's Champion would be heading to AEW next to team up with Saraya.

According to Wade Keller on the latest PWTorch VIP podcast, Mercedes Moné might not have "CM Punk level" unpopularity in WWE, but the star has critics that she allegedly "earned." Keller also noted that he wasn't surprised when Mercedes didn't return to WWE or debut last week on AEW Dynamite.

After the star failed to debut in All Elite Wrestling this past week, many fans took to social media to slam the promotion as they felt Tony Khan didn't deliver on what they thought was a promise.

Besides angering the AEW fanbase, Mercedes Moné has reportedly picked up heat with Bushiroad wrestling promotions

While NJPW is the best-known Japanese wrestling promotion, numerous other promotions exist in the country. During her time in Japan, Mercedes appeared alongside many local wrestlers. Unfortunately, this has seemingly upset Bushiroad Inc.

According to Dave Meltzer, those heading Bushiroad believe that Mercedes should not be promoting other Japanese wrestling promotions that don't fall under their banner.

“There were people talking because of the belief Moné has been promoting Sendai Girls and Tokyo Joshi Pro more than Stardom and the IWGP Women’s Championship. The feeling is that now that she’s with Bushiroad she [should] only be promoting Bushiroad companies in Japan." (H/T WrestleTalk)

It remains to be seen whether the issue was a minor episode or not. But at this point, Moné is still set to appear at NJPW Battle in the Valley in February to face KAIRI.

