"Tony [Khan] couldn't afford her" - Twitter explodes in disappointment after Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) doesn't show up on AEW Dynamite

Former WWE star Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, was absent from the recently concluded episode of AEW Dynamite despite fan expectations. They took to Twitter to express their displeasure about it.

Mercedes Mone made her first wrestling appearance since walking out of WWE on January 4, 2023. The former Sasha Banks showed up at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. Her appearance came shortly after KAIRI defeated Tam Nakano to retain the IWGP Women’s Championship.

Mercedes offered a handshake at first but then planted the former WWE star with a modified DDT as she seemingly turned heel. She then announced that she was coming after the IWGP Women’s Championship and the match was made official for Battle in the Valley on February 18.

With her WWE exit confirmed and a mystery partner announced for Saraya on AEW Dynamite, expectations were through the roof for The CEO to show up at the KIA Forum on January 11.

That didn’t happen as Toni Storm ended up being the Anti-Diva’s partner. The two faced Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter in Los Angeles and lost to the heels after Hayter put away Storm with assistance from the kendo stick.

Fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure at Mercedes Mone not being present on Dynamite.

iBeast @ibeastIess LET'S ALL LAUGH AT THOSE WHO THOUGHT SASHA BANKS WAS SHOWING UP LET'S ALL LAUGH AT THOSE WHO THOUGHT SASHA BANKS WAS SHOWING UP 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp No Mercedes Mone in the match or the segment on AEW Dynamite No Mercedes Mone in the match or the segment on AEW Dynamite

Smartass @The__Smart__Ass @SeanRossSapp Vince might have done AEW a favor 🤷🏻‍♂️ @SeanRossSapp Vince might have done AEW a favor 🤷🏻‍♂️

John K @John_KOD05 @SeanRossSapp Yikes. I like Tony Khan but he should be criticized for this, you don’t lean in that hard if you don’t have the deal done imo. @SeanRossSapp Yikes. I like Tony Khan but he should be criticized for this, you don’t lean in that hard if you don’t have the deal done imo.

A former WWE star put Mercedes Mone/Sasha Banks on notice

Former WWE star Taya Valkyrie put Mercedes Mone on notice. The IMPACT Wrestling star praised the former Sasha Banks before expressing her desire to face the former SmackDown Women's Champion in the future.

"Well I’m gonna say her and she’s now out in the world and free to play. She has a huge respect for Lucha Libre, which for me is very important and something that I hold dear and close to my heart. So why not Mercedes Mone? Mercedes, you know where to find me," Valkyrie said. "I just wanna talk about her entire look because she came out looking like money. She looked great. Even though that crowd was being not as loud as people expected, just because that’s just how it is, I think that she just commanded that stage and walked that runway and killed it." [H/T: Fightful]

Mercedes Mone is one of the biggest names in wrestling at the moment. While it was surprising not to see her on Dynamite, a future appearance for Tony Khan's company cannot be ruled out.

