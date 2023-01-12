"You know where to find me" - Former WWE Superstar calls out Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) for dream match

Mercedes Mone (formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE) is one of the most talked about wrestlers in the world at the moment. Considering her star power, it is no surprise that many want to square off against her. One of them is Taya Valkyrie.

Taya Valkyrie is a former WWE star. She made her NXT debut on the April 13, 2021, episode of the former black-and-gold brand, where she interrupted Dakota Kai and then NXT Women's Champion Raquel Rodriguez.

After spending a few months with the Stamford-based promotion in November of the same year, she was released from the company. Taya Valkyrie is currently signed with IMPACT Wrestling.

During an interview with the Comedy Store Wrestling podcast, Valkyrie praised Mercedes Mone and challenged the former WWE RAW Women's Champion.

"Well I’m gonna say her and she’s now out in the world and free to play. She has a huge respect for Lucha Libre, which for me is very important and something that I hold dear and close to my heart. So why not Mercedes Mone? Mercedes, you know where to find me," Valkyrie said. "I just wanna talk about her entire look because she came out looking like money. She looked great. Even though that crowd was being not as loud as people expected, just because that’s just how it is, I think that she just commanded that stage and walked that runway and killed it." [H/T: Fightful]

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) will face a former WWE star in her return match

Mercedes Mone debuted at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 show on January 4, 2023. She interrupted former WWE star KAIRI, who had just defeated Stardom's Tam Nakano to retain her IWGP Women's Championship.

While The CEO offered a handshake, she turned on KAIRI and delivered a modified DDT to lay her out. She then cut a promo on the Japanese star, stating that she had her sights set on the IWGP Women's Championship.

Later, it was announced that Mercedes Mone and KAIRI would clash for the IWGP Women's Championship at the Battle in the Valley event on February 18, 2023. This will be the Legit Boss' first match since she walked out of the Stamford-based company in May last year.

