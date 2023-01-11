[WATCH] Rhea Ripley mocks former champion on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley has added a lot to her character since joining Judgment Day. On the latest episode of WWE RAW, she was spotted mocking Montez Ford.

The last hour of the latest edition of RAW saw five teams compete in a Tag Team Turmoil Match to earn a RAW Tag Team Championship shot against The Usos. During the bout, Rhea Ripley mocked Montez Ford of the Street Profits with amusing gestures.

You can check the video below:

Finn Balor and Damien Priest started the match against The O.C.'s Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. After some interference from Dominik Mysterio at ringside, Judgment Day won via roll-up. They later made short work of Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, who briefly put up a fight before facing elimination.

Chad Gable and Otis were also unable to defeat Priest and Balor. However, Balor was visibly exhausted after the match, and doctors had to tend to him at ringside. Adam Pearce announced that Dominik Mysterio could replace Balor if Judgment Day wanted to continue.

They agreed as Street Profits were the last team to enter the contest. Using the ropes for leverage, Dominik picked up the win for his team by pinning Montez Ford.

Rhea Ripley's promo on RAW was criticized by former WWE writer Vince Russo

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV Rhea Ripley with a simple and proper "Suck It" Rhea Ripley with a simple and proper "Suck It" https://t.co/pceajUaJQG

Rhea Ripley is among the most highly-rated women in the WWE women's division. However, former writer Vince Russo was far from pleased with a recent promo that the former NXT star cut on RAW.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, he said the following about The Nightmare's segment:

"Explain this to me the only chance you have is getting your wings plucked ripped apart, how is that the only chance she has? Come on guys, come on guys and please guys. She's hiding well behind a trunk. Probably if I do that, my legs are gonna cramp. Who's writing this? Who's writing this s**t?" (43:50- 45:40)

Ripley was in action on WWE RAW herself. She took on Candice LeRae in a hard-hitting match and emerged victorious in emphatic fashion after delivering the Riptide. This was her first victory on RAW in nearly a month since she defeated Akira Tozawa on the 19 December 2022 episode of the show.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes