32-year-old tag team wrestler will main event WWE WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns, predicts Bianca Belair

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair believes her husband, Montez Ford, will be in the main event of WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief has headlined the Showcase of Immortals more than anyone else from the current generation. Last year at WrestleMania 38, Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to become the first-ever Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He has held on to both world championships since then and looks all set to be in the main event of the Show of Shows once again this year.

Several current stars have given their predictions on what's going to happen in WWE in 2023. During the video, the wrestlers were asked to pick the main event of WrestleMania, during which Bianca Belair selected her husband for a showdown with the Tribal Chief at the Grandest Stage.

Check out the complete video below:

WWE @WWE @WWERollins,



What did The Phenomenal One say about

Did

Will We've got your 2023 WWE predictions courtesy of @RheaRipley_WWE @AJStylesOrg and more!What did The Phenomenal One say about @GraysonWWE ?!Did @TrueKofi have the boldest prediction of them all?Will @DomMysterio35 make history this month according to Mami? We've got your 2023 WWE predictions courtesy of @RheaRipley_WWE, @WWERollins, @AJStylesOrg and more!What did The Phenomenal One say about @GraysonWWE?! 👀Did @TrueKofi have the boldest prediction of them all?Will @DomMysterio35 make history this month according to Mami? https://t.co/SeQMcO0o1P

Montez Ford is currently a part of the tag team division alongside Angelo Dawkins. The Street Profits were in action on RAW this week, where they competed in tag team turmoil to determine the #1 contenders for RAW Tag Team titles. However, the duo were defeated by Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio of Judgment Day.

Montez has been touted as the breakout star by The Rock himself. While he is currently competing in the doubles division, one cannot rule out the possibility of him breaking as a singles star.

Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble

While Bianca Belair expects Montez Ford to step up to Roman Reigns at the Grandest Stage of Them All, there is a possibility that the Tribal Chief may no longer be the Undisputed Champion by WrestleMania.

Reigns is slated to defend his championship against Kevin Owens at the company's upcoming premium live event. The feud between the two has been ongoing for months now with personal heat after KO reportedly ruptured Reigns' eardrums with an unplanned spot.

The Prizefighter was attacked by The Bloodline members on RAW this week. However, he was able to fend off the attack and chased the group away with a steel chair.

Owens is also set to face his former best friend, Sami Zayn, on SmackDown this Friday after Roman Reigns gave the Honorary Uce a chance to redeem himself for their earlier loss.

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : 0 votes