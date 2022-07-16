"He's got the whole package" - The Rock heaps praise on current 32-year-old WWE star

In a recent interview, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson praised former RAW Tag Team Champion Montez Ford.

The Street Profits member idolized The Great One while growing up, and he was left completely emotional after the 10-time world champion sent him a heartfelt message on Instagram in February. He even named The People's Champion as his dream opponent on multiple occasions.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Rock was asked about his interaction with Montez Ford. He heaped praise on the RAW Superstar and said he love his energy and work ethic.

"I love that guy. I love his energy, I love his charisma, I love his work ethic, and you know, in the world of pro wrestling, there's nothing like the world of pro wrestling. It's very unique, and it's also a business. Professional wrestling, WWE, it's in my blood, it's my passion, I love it. So for a guy like him, he's worked his butt off. And by the way, they all do" said the Rock.

He continued and referred to Montez as the "whole package."

"Everybody in that locker room, the men, the women, but him in particular, he's got great athleticism, he's got the whole package. He's cool, he's very cool." (1:28-2:05)

You can check out the full interview here:

Montez Ford wants a WrestleMania match with The Rock

The People's Champion is regarded by many as one of the greatest superstars in the history of WWE. He has headlined countless Premium Live Events, held multiple championships and shared the ring with many legends such as the Undertaker, Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

He inspired many of today’s wrestlers to pursue a career in professional wrestling, and people in the industry look up to him. During an appearance on The Bubba Show, Montez revealed that The Great One is his dream WrestleMania opponent.

A match between the two stars would be interesting to watch.

Would you like to see The Rock have another match in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below!

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Find out why Goldberg defeated The Fiend right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far