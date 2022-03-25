Montez Ford names 10-time world champion as his dream WrestleMania opponent

Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Montez Ford is interested in having a match with The Rock at WrestleMania.

The Great One is one of the biggest stars to have ever come out of WWE, and he's a big inspiration to many people, including the Street Profits member. The Rock's last match was in 2016, when he swiftly defeated Erick Rowan in an impromptu match at that year's WrestleMania.

During a recent appearance on The Bubba Show, Montez Ford named The Rock as his dream opponent while reflecting on his first singles match in pro wrestling.

“The Rock. It was in 2016, it was against Biff Busick and it was in, I think, Crystal Lake, Florida. It was the very first singles match I’d ever had, it was at a live event and I just remembered going like ‘wow, this is crazy! This is different!’ Watching it and being a part of it and actually being in the ring is two different worlds. It was just a learning experience for me, like especially not just doing singles but evolving and doing tag team. But I felt like when I did that match, it just elevated me even more, like I was working on a new level. But yeah, that was my very first singles match, man. There was probably maybe 130 people there.” (H/T WrestleZone)

Montez Ford is aiming for his second RAW Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 38

Ford and Angelo Dawkins, collectively known as The Street Profits, are currently scheduled to face RK-Bro and The Alpha Academy in a triple threat tag match at The Show of Shows. The RAW Tag Team Titles will be on the line.

The Street Profits is one of the top teams in the company, and they've held every tag title in WWE, including NXT's. At WrestleMania 38, they are looking to capture the RAW Tag Team Championship for the second time.

While he is currently a tag team star, if Montez Ford decides to have a singles career, he could fulfill his dream of facing The Rock. However, it will only take place if the latter's busy schedule allows it.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Angana Roy