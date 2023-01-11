“It looked like somebody was out of shape” - Former WWE writer pulls up several issues with former women’s champion's match on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo had several issues with the match between Mia Yim (aka Michin) and Bayley on RAW.

Michin and the former SmackDown Women's Champion had a match that fans did not receive very well. Many felt the match was slow and lumbering as Bayley picked up the win using a backslide roll-up. She put her feet on the ropes for extra leverage during the pinfall.

In the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo expressed similar opinions. The former WWE writer criticized the match for being slow and not crisp enough.

"I'm watching that show tonight and her and who is she wrestling again, I don't even know who. Bayley. Who does she wrestle? [Chris answers Mia Yim] Bro, you guys are trying to do all this Roly Poly stuff and it's slow. You guys look slow. It was not fast-paced. It was not crisp."

He stated that the match felt like someone was out of shape and urged the wrestlers to take some pride in their wrestling.

"And I'm going to be honest with you, bro. It looked like somebody was out of shape... that's how the match felt. Come on, man. This is what you guys do for a freaking living. This is what you do for a living. Take some pride in what you do for a living," Russo noted. (54:00 - 54:53)

Vince Russo was not happy with Seth Rollins' segment on WWE RAW either

The WWE universe often chants Seth Rollins' theme song during his entrance. The former Universal Champion encourages the audience to sing as well.

Vince Russo called the singalongs 'house show BS' and opined that it should be kept off-TV.

"So Rollins says 'Sing my song.' That's house show BS, that is not television, that is not good content. That is singalongs at house shows. You should not be doing that on TV. You should be doing business on TV... I don't want to sit here and watch an arena full of people sing. As a television viewer, how was that compelling to me?" (47:52-49:17)

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3



-PWInsider



Seth Rollins knee injury is part of the storyline between himself and Austin Theory.-PWInsider

Seth Rollins confronted Austin Theory on WWE RAW and provided an update on his knee injury. The former Shield member promised to be fit before the Royal Rumble before vowing to win it.

What are your thoughts on Russo's remarks? Sound off in the comments below.

