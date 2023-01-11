Former WWE writer Vince Russo has heavily criticized Seth Rollins' and Austin Theory's in-ring segment on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The current United States Champion came out to talk about his victory over The Visionary last week for the title. The latter seemingly injured his knee during the bout, and fan footage showed him collapsing after the show.

On the red brand this week, Seth Rollins announced that he isn't 100% cleared, but he'll be back in time for the Royal Rumble. He then led the crowd to sing his theme song in unison.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that the singalong between Seth Rollins and the crowd shouldn't have taken place on the show, as it's better suited for live events. He added that television viewers aren't interested in watching people singing on a wrestling show:

"So Rollins says 'Sing my song.' Bro that's house show BS, that is not television, that is not good content. That is singalongs at house shows. You should not be doing that on TV, bro. You should be doing business on TV... I don't want to sit here and watch an arena full of people sing. As a television viewer, how was that compelling to me? ... You got to think about your TV audience at home. Why does a TV audience at home want to see strangers sing in unison? Why, bro?" said Russo. (47:52-49:17)

Seth Rollins made a bold statement on WWE RAW this week

The Visionary is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in WWE right now. He held the coveted United States title before dropping it to Austin Theory in a triple-threat match at Survivor Series involving Bobby Lashley.

On RAW this week, Seth Rollins stated that he wants to headline this year's WrestleMania. He previously stated that he will be cleared in time for the Royal Rumble. If he wins the 30-man match, he could go on to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

