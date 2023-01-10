WWE RAW Results: Former WWE Champ returns; No.1 contenders crowned after hour-long match - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (January 9, 2023)

Kevin Owens kicked off RAW, and JBL came out right after to tell him that he would never beat someone like Roman Reigns, unlike Baron Corbin. Corbin was out as well and argued his case before saying that he was set to win the Royal Rumble. KO challenged him to a match, and we headed for it right away.

RAW Results (January 9, 2022): Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin

Corbin got the early advantage and sent KO into the corner, but Owens sidestepped a tackle, and Corbin went straight into the corner. Corbin headed outside, and KO followed before taking a chokeslam on the apron.

Back after a break on RAW, Owens got a Swanton Bomb off the ropes before Corbin got the Deep Six for a near fall. KO got back in control at the last moment and pinned Corbin with a sudden Stunner.

Result: Kevin Owens def. Baron Corbin

The Usos and Solo Sikoa attacked KO after the match, and chairs went flying as Owens tried to defend himself. Adam Pearce came out to break it up, and the Usos had to drag Sikoa backstage.

Grade: B

Backstage on RAW, Adam Pearce informed The Usos that there would be a tag-team turmoil match tonight to determine the next title challengers for their titles. Solo would also have to stay backstage during the match.

Bianca Belair was injured thanks to Alexa Bliss and needed stitches. Bliss said that she was the one Bianca should fear and not Wyatt or Howdy.

Bayley vs. Michin on RAW

Michin got a big boot early on and took Bayley down before the match went outside. Bayley took some big hits at ringside before we headed for a break. Back on RAW, Bayley got a suplex and a near fall before Michin came back with a big dive.

Michin unloaded on Bayley before getting a German suplex and a Hurricanrana for a near fall. Michin got a kick to the head before Bayley turned it around and got a backslide with her feet on the ropes and got the pin.

Result: Bayley def. Michin

Grade: B-

Austin Theory was out next to talk about how he was the future of WWE before making fun of Seth Rollins. Rollins came out on crutches but then halfway to the ring, he stood up straight and danced his way to ringside.

Rollins said that he will be back in shape before Royal Rumble and will surely win and go on to challenge Theory at WrestleMania. Rollins headed out, and Bobby Lashley came in.

Theory tried to use the crutches to beat Lashley but got taken out with a spear. Lashley tossed Theory outside and said that he was back and ready to dominate the roster at the Royal Rumble.

Rhea Ripley vs. Candice LeRae on RAW

Rhea had the early advantage and caught LeRae in midair and dropped her in the ring. Ripley attacked LeRae in the corner and tried for a Superplex, but LeRae turned it into an Avalanche German Suplex.

Ripley was sent outside before catching Candice off a dive and sending her into the barricades. Rhea got the Riptide in the ring and picked up the easy win.

Result: Rhea Ripley def. Candice LeRae

Grade: B-

MVP was backstage on RAW and told Lashley that he was the one who convinced Adam Pearce to get him back on RAW. MVP said that he wanted to get the Hurt Business back together, but Lashley didn't look like he was interested.

We got a video promo for Cody Rhodes talking about his recovery and future return to the ring.

Solo Sikoa vs. Dolph Ziggler on RAW

Sikoa was in control early on and stomped on Ziggler before getting a headbutt. Ziggler came back with some strikes but was sent outside before we headed for a break. Back on RAW, Sikoa was continuing his onslaught in the ring, but Ziggler came back with some elbow strikes.

Dolph got a takedown, but Solo kicked out of the DDT. Ziggler got a massive counter with a Zig Zag before getting another near fall. Sikoa took Ziggler down with a Samoan Spike before getting the win.

Result: Solo Sikoa def. Dolph Ziggler

Grade: B

Damage CTRL attacked Michin and took her out backstage while telling her that Becky Lynch is not her friend.

Miz TV was next on RAW, and Dominik Mysterio was the guest, along with Judgment Day. Miz asked Dom about his time in prison. Mysterio said, "he had to do what he had to do."

Dominik compared himself to Martha Stewart and spoke about beating up a cellmate. Miz brought up that Dom was only in prison for a few hours before The Judgment Day charged at him. Miz backed off, and The O.C. showed up for the next match.

Tag Team Turmoil Match on RAW

Round 1

Anderson and Balor kicked off the match and The O.C. were in control early on before Priest was tagged in and isolated Gallows in their corner. Anderson was tagged back in and unloaded on Priest in the corner before Balor almost hit the referee.

Priest sent Anderson into the steel steps outside before Dominik interrupted and broke up the Magic Killer from the O.C. Balor came in with a rollup off the distraction and picked up the win.

Round 2

Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin were next and the latter hit some big German suplexes on Balor and Priest before getting a big double-team move. Balor was tossed outside before Cedric got the Neutralizer on Priest for a near fall.

Balor snuck in the tag before Cedric took the South of Heaven. Balor came in with the Coupe de Grace and picked up the second win.

Round 3

Alpha Academy were in next, and Priest got a big leg drop on Gable before Balor got some big moves as well. Otis tagged in and took Balor and Priest down before getting the caterpillar elbow drop.

Balor trapped Gable, and Otis hit a dive on both of them by accident. The botch caused a distraction, and Priest got the win. Balor was injured off the drop, and after a moment of discussion, Dominik was asked to take his place.

Round 4

The Street Profits were out next and isolated Dominik early on, but Priest tagged in and took control of the match. Ford and Dawkins sent Dom and Priest outside before hitting dives on them.

Back after a break on RAW, Dominik took a beating in the ring, and Montez got a near fall before getting a double team with Dawkins. Priest got a clothesline before taking a 450 Splash from Ford for a near fall.

Dominik ran in and rolled Ford up with his feet on the ropes, and a little help from Ripley saw him pick up the win.

Result: The Judgment Day won the match and will face the Usos

Grade: A

Episode rating: B+

We got a huge tag team turmoil match tonight on RAW while Bobby Lashley made his return.

