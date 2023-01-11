"Who's writing this s**t?"- Wrestling personality bashes Rhea Ripley's recent promo on this week's WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has heavily criticized Rhea Ripley's recent promo on this week's episode of RAW.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, The Eradicator faced her arch-rival Candice LeRae in a singles match. Ripley won the match after she executed a Riptide on the latter.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo sarcastically enacted Rhea Ripley's recent promo as he pointed out the loopholes in WWE's way of booking The Eradicator.

He said:

"Explain this to me the only chance you have is getting your wings plucked ripped apart, how is that the only chance she has? Come on guys, come on guys and please guys. She's hiding well behind a trunk. Probably if I do that, my legs are gonna cramp. Who's writing this? Who's writing this s**t?" (43:50- 45:40)

Vince Russo praised Rhea Ripley's stablemate Dominik Mysterio's segment

Vince Russo recently heaped praise on Rhea Ripley's stablemate Dominik Mysterio's segment on RAW.

While speaking on an episode of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that Dominik getting arrested was the best part of the show.

He further pointed out the importance of the teardrop that the Judgment Day member had on his face.

He detailed:

"Bro, the best part of RAW tonight, the absolute best guys, and it was a minute long, was Dominik in jail, that he did hard time. And then, bro, did you notice he had a little teardrop? Does everybody know what that means? Chris, what a teardrop means, bro, is you've killed a man. That's what it means. So, Dominik has got the teardrop, and that was the best part of the entire show. The rest of the two hours, 59 minutes, absolutely sucked!"

