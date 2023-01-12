WWE personality released from the company following Vince McMahon's return

Vince McMahon has dominated headlines since his return to WWE was made official earlier this week. Following the reinstating of the 77-year-old, NXT announcer Sudu Shah, real name Sudu Upadhyay, confirmed that he had departed the company.

According to PWInsider, Sudu Shah was released from the company. The announcer recently confirmed his official departure on Twitter.

"Yesterday was my final day with the WWE. What an incredible experience working with some of the most talented people I’ve ever met. Thank you to everyone who watched and supported every week!" Sudu Shah tweeted.

Sudu Shah joined the Stamford-based company in January 2022 as a commentator for 205 Live. That division was replaced by NXT Level Up sometime later. Prior to working for WWE, he worked for Fox 5 News, ESPN and SBNation.

Vince McMahon was infamous for releasing wrestlers over the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several stars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT were released, including some surprising names like Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Keith Lee, Aleister Black, Rusev, and Andrade.

Triple H has reversed some of those decisions during his time as WWE's head of creative. Over the last few months, he has brought back Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Dexter Lumis, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, Emma, Bronson Reed, Karrion Kross, and many more who were released under the previous regime.

Vince McMahon's daughter Stephanie McMahon announced her WWE resignation

Upon the announcement of Vince McMahon's retirement last year, his daughter Stephanie McMahon was appointed as the co-CEO alongside Nick Khan.

However, once Vince McMahon was brought back to the company and appointed as a board member and the executive chairman, Stephanie announced that she was resigning from all her roles in the company.

Stephanie confirmed that she is resigning from all her duties and will take a leave, which she was going to take last year but could not as she was appointed co-CEO.

"Then. Now. Forever. Together," Stephanie McMahon tweeted.

There have been conflicting reports about a potential sale of the global wrestling juggernaut. At the time of this writing, Triple H is still the Chief Content Officer and will be the creative head of the television programs.

