Stephanie McMahon announces her official departure from WWE

After Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE, Stephanie McMahon stepped up to become the Co-CEO of the company along with Nick Khan. Today, she announced her resignation from the company.

Last July, Vince McMahon was shrouded by allegations that caused him to retire from WWE. This allowed Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Triple H to carry the company forward and establish a new era.

It has been over eight months with McMahon and Nick as the Co-CEO of WWE. Unfortunately, her time as the Chairwoman ended with the company as she announced her leave and resigned from the company.

In a statement on Twitter, Stephanie McMahon announced that she had decided to return to the leave she had decided to take before becoming Co-CEO on short notice. She also resigned from her position as Co-CEO.

"Then. Now. Forever. Together."

Interestingly, Triple H still retains his role as the Chief Content Officer and will be the creative head of the weekly product across all three brands. It will be interesting to see whether there are any new changes adopted by the company under Vince McMahon.

What are your thoughts on Vince McMahon's return and his daughter's departure from the company? Sound off in the comments section below.

