"Triple H should let him win the Rumble" - Twitter erupts after reports of WWE's interest in major star whose contract expires soon

Triple H whipped out the cheque book without hesitation to secure the services of major stars since taking over as WWE's head of creative. It appears the company is interested in another major name in the form of Jay White.

Fightful Select has reported that Switchblade Jay White's contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling will be up soon and he is expected to leave the Japanese promotion. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion has attracted interest from both WWE and AEW, according to the report.

Interestingly, WWE sources seemed confident about their prospects of landing the 30-year-old star. Jay White is scheduled to face Hikuleo in a "loser leaves Japan" match in Osaka, Japan on February 11, and that could be his last match for NJPW.

The Auckland-born star is one of the biggest names in NJPW and was the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion until very recently. At Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023, Jay White lost the title to Kazuchika Okada in the main event.

Considering his immense talent, Jay White would be a wonderful addition to any company he joins in the future. The WWE Universe was understandably excited about the prospect of seeing him in the Stamford-based company in the future.

Triple H signed another NJPW star to WWE recently

Triple H has been busy signing talent for the company since he took over. While he has re-hired a number of names that were released under the previous regime, he has also kept an eye out for names in other major promotions.

It was recently reported that NJPW Strong star Karl Fredericks will be joining NXT following the expiry of his contract in August 2022. The Game is also reportedly interested in bringing Tama Tonga and Hikuleo to the biggest wrestling company in the world.

The 14-time world champion has not just focused on Japan. It was recently confirmed that Mexican promotion AAA's wrestler Dragon Lee will be a part of NXT starting from January.

Having already brought in the likes of Bray Wyatt, Johnny Gargano, Braun Strowman, Mia Yim, Hit Row, Tegan Nox, Karrion Kross and Emma, it is clear that Triple H is molding the roster according to his vision for the company.

