Triple H signs 32-year-old star from another major promotion to WWE- Reports

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H continues to bring new people into the company. According to a recent report, former NJPW star Karl Fredericks is the newest addition to the Stamford-based promotion.

The Game has hit the ground running ever since taking over the keys to the company's creative department in July last year. As well as making several alterations to WWE programming, Triple H has also brought back several formerly released stars in addition to signing newer talent.

Fredericks, who has been a part of New Japan Pro Wrestling since 2018, parted ways with the promotion in August 2022. According to PWInsider, the 32-year-old has signed with the global juggernaut and will be a part of the NXT brand. It was also noted that Fredericks started this week at the Performance Center in Orlando.

Karl Fredericks regularly featured on the New Japan Strong series before his contract expired. He was also the winner of the 2019 Young Lion Cup. The Nevada-born star sent a heartfelt message to fans of NJPW and Shibata for the opportunity after he decided not to renew with the Japanese promotion.

Triple H has also shown interest in signing another NJPW star to WWE

Karl Fredericks might not be the only one to jump ship from NJPW to the Stamford-based promotion. It was recently reported by Fightful that Hunter is also interested in signing Hikuleo and Tama Tonga.

Tonga was recently seen in action at Wrestle Kingdom 17 where he faced off against current WWE star Karl Anderson. The 40-year-old defeated Anderson to win the NEVER Openweight Championship.

Hikuleo, meanwhile, was challenged to a 'Loser Leaves Japan' Match by Jay White at NJPW New Year's Dash. While many speculated that it could lead to SwitchBlade finally arriving at the global juggernaut. However, the Fightful report indicates that Hikuleo could be the one leaving the Japanese promotion.

Both Tama Tonga and Hikuleo are the adopted sons of legendary wrestler Haku. The duo belong to the Tongan dynasty and if Triple H manages to get them to WWE, a feud against The Bloodline could certainly capture the attention of fans.

What are your thoughts on Triple H's run as the Chief Content Officer? Sound off below and let us know!

