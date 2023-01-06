WWE reportedly interested in signing 6ft 8in tall former Bullet Club star

WWE is reportedly interested in signing a former Bullet Club star. According to a report from Fighful Select, the Stamford-based promotion could bring in another top New Japan Pro-Wrestling sensation in Hikuleo.

The report suggested that WWE has maintained an interest in signing Hikuleo. The 6ft 8in tall superstar was a member of the Bullet Club before betraying the faction and its leader, Jay White.

Interestingly, at NJPW New Year's Dash, Hikuleo was challenged to a 'Loser Leaves Japan' Match by White. Following the announcement from Switchblade, fans went crazy on social media, suggesting that the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion could finally be on his way to WWE.

However, things could go in a different direction, with Hikuleo potentially leaving NJPW after losing to White.

Fightful has also noted that there is no confirmation of a potential discussion between the two parties as of now.

Former Bullet Club star Hikuleo has previously appeared in IMPACT Wrestling and AEW

Hikuleo has previously appeared in major promotions outside of New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He was a regular at IMPACT Wrestling for a long period and made sporadic appearances in AEW.

The former Bullet Club young gun has appeared in NJPW STRONG, where he teamed up with Jay White, Juice Robinson, and other faction members based in the US.

In his only singles match in AEW, Hikuleo failed to beat Lance Archer for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. However, he teamed up with The Young Bucks, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish to win a 10-man tag team match on an episode of Dynamite.

Earlier this year, Hikuleo reunited with his brother Tama Tonga, who was booted out of the Bullet Club by White. He also unsuccessfully challenged WWE star Karl Anderson for the NEVER Openweight Championship a few weeks ago.

Anderson, who lost the NEVER Title to Tonga at Wrestle Kingdom 17, reconciled with his former stablemate after the show. With Hikuleo potentially leaving NJPW for WWE, we could witness Anderson take Tama's younger brother under his wing in The O.C.

