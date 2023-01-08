Triple H interested in signing 40-year old star from another major promotion to WWE - Reports

Triple H has made a number of major signings since taking over as the main man in WWE. The Game is interested in signing New Japan Pro Wrestling's Tama Tonga.

Fightful Select has noted that WWE has internally expressed interest in the 40-year old star. The report further noted that the Stamford-based company's interest is not new. The report mentioned that the word traveled through the Japanese promotion's locker room ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Interestingly, WWE talent Karl Anderson was challenged by Tama Tonga at the January 4, 2023 event for the NEVER Openweight Championship. The latter came out on top to become the new champion.

This is not the first time that Tama Tonga has received interest from the biggest wrestling company in the world. He turned down an offer seven years ago in favor of teaming with this brother Tanga Loa in Japan. They have stayed in New Japan Pro Wrestling ever since.

The Fightful report concluded by stating that Tama Tonga's NJPW contract expires in a few weeks, making a switch in the near future a possibility. Should Tama Tonga sign for WWE, it won't be his first venture on American soil. The Japanese wrestler has worked in the United States before for IMPACT, ROH and NJPW Strong.

Triple H has made many new signings for WWE

Triple H took over the creative duties of the company once Vince McMahon announced his retirement many months back. A big feature of the King of Kings' booking has been the number of returns we have seen.

Many stars were released from the company during the COVID-19 pandemic with budget cuts cited as the reason. The 14-time world champion has brought many of those names back to the company.

The likes of Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Hit Row, Emma, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, Scarlett, Karrion Kross, Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis have returned. Many of these names have enjoyed prominent positions in the weekly programs.

Aside from the aforementioned names, Triple H also recently signed Dragon Lee from AAA, one of the biggest wrestling promotions in Mexico.

