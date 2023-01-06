Alexa Bliss possibly hints return of old character with a two-word message on Instagram

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss could soon be seen returning to her old, dark persona if her latest Instagram story is any indication.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion was paired with Bray Wyatt during the pandemic era, which saw her tap into her dark side. She played a vital role in Wyatt's feud against Randy Orton, but eventually betrayed the Eater of the Worlds at WrestleMania 37, costing him the match against the Apex Predator.

Little Miss Bliss has been subtly targeted by Bray Wyatt ever since the latter's return to WWE. The former Universal Champion's repeated presence during Bliss' segments has pushed her towards losing control as she attacked a referee and Bianca Belair on RAW this week.

Alexa Bliss seems to have embraced her new side as she posted a series of messages on Instagram, with one of them stating: "She's back," seemingly hinting at the return of her old character.

Alexa Bliss could face Bianca Belair at WWE Royal Rumble

The match between Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair on RAW ended on a bizarre note after the former assaulted the referee and the EST of WWE following Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy's presence in the bout.

The Eater of the Worlds has targeted Bliss over the last few months, with his Firefly logo often flashing on screen during the 31-year-old's segments. This even led to Little Miss Bliss turning on her former close friend. Alexa Bliss first hit Belair on the head with a glass vase during a backstage interview.

She followed it with a brutal beatdown of the RAW Women's Champion, laying her out with a couple of DDTs on steel steps. The two women clearly have a score to settle between them and could once again clash inside the squared circle at Royal Rumble.

It'll be interesting to see what role Bray Wyatt will play in the potential match. It's still unclear if the former Universal Champion is looking for retribution against the Five Feet of Fury for earlier betrayal or once again wants to join forces.

