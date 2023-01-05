Bianca Belair may be facing off against former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion at the Royal Rumble - Reports 

It has been reported that current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair is possibly set to go one-on-one at the 2023 Royal Rumble against WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss.

In what started out as a respectful storyline between the pair, it has quickly turned to hatred after Bliss rammed Belair into the steel steps this past Monday on RAW during their title match.

According to a recent report from Xero News, WWE is currently undecided whether or not to have the two stars face off again at the Royal Rumble on January 28th in San Antonio, Texas.

"Alexa vs Bianca rematch is possible but undecided on, as of yet." H/T Twitter

Alexa Bliss has recently displayed many tendencies of her former personality from when she was aligned with The Fiend.

Bianca Belair breaks silence after being attacked by Alexa Bliss

As the RAW Women's Champion, the 33-year-old star has taken her fair share of physical punishment, and this past Monday was no exception after she was busted open by Alexa Bliss on the steel steps.

Following Bliss' attack, Belair took a few days to respond, however, later this week, Bianca posted on social media stating that many members of her family now want a piece of Alexa after she assaulted her on RAW.

"All of my cousins wanna beat up @AlexaBliss_WWE now…… Also, My face was not this swollen yesterday." tweeted the current RAW Women's Champion.

All of my cousins wanna beat up @AlexaBliss_WWE now…… Also, My face was not this swollen yesterday 🤬

The EST of WWE has gone on to become one of the most dominant RAW Women's Champions in history, having held the belt for more than 278 days after she captured the title against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38.

