RAW Women's Championship match ends on an unexpected note following distractions from Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy

The RAW Women's Championship bout between Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair ended on an unexpected note after Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy once again made their presence felt in Little Miss Bliss' match.

Bliss took on the EST of WWE in the opening match of RAW this week for the latter's coveted title. The match was set up after Alexa defeated Bayley in a #1 Contender's match three weeks ago. Since then, the Five Feet of Fury has displayed bizarre behavior at times when Wyatt's logo has flashed on the screen around her.

The bout between the two was majorly dominated by Bianca Belair, who took full advantage of her strength over Alexa Bliss. While Bliss tried to make a comeback at certain times, the RAW Women's Champion was able to easily overpower her.

The duo were fighting outside the ring when a mysterious man in Uncle Howdy's mask appeared behind Bliss in the front row. This led to Alexa being distracted and visibly stunned.

This was followed by Bray Wyatt's moth logo flashing on the screen, which led to Alexa losing her mind. She then went on to attack the referee, causing the match to end in DQ.

Little Miss Bliss then set her sights on Bianca Belair. She delivered a DDT to the RAW Women's Champion on the ring steps before heading towards the back. However, Alexa changed her mind and returned to deliver a second DDT to Belair on the ring steps.

Bray Wyatt was laid out by Uncle Howdy on WWE SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown, Bray Wyatt was involved in a war of words with LA Knight. Knight went on to challenge the former WWE Champion for a match at Royal Rumble, which Wyatt accepted.

Soon Uncle Howdy made his way to the ring. The ominous figure sided with Wyatt before delivering a Sister Abigail to him. The entire segment left LA Knight confused as he rushed out of the ring soon after.

