Vince McMahon reportedly set to make WWE return for controversial reason

In blockbuster news, Vince McMahon is planning to return to WWE, according to a new article from the Wall Street Journal.

Lauren Thomas @laurenthomas



wsj.com/articles/vince… SCOOP: Vince McMahon plans to return to WWE following his retirement in 2022 amid a sexual-harassment scandal in order to pursue a sale of the business, sources say. $WWE SCOOP: Vince McMahon plans to return to WWE following his retirement in 2022 amid a sexual-harassment scandal in order to pursue a sale of the business, sources say. $WWE wsj.com/articles/vince…

According to the report, the 77-year-old is keen to make a return in order to orchestrate a sale of the company. Lauren Thomas noted in a follow-up tweet that Vince McMahon has majority voting power through his ownership of WWE's Class-B stock.

This allowed him to elect himself and two former executives, Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, to WWE's board. The reporter concluded by stating that Vince will look to become the executive chairman of the company.

Lauren Thomas @laurenthomas McMahon, who has majority voting power through his ownership of WWE’s Class-B stock, has told the company that he's electing himself and 2 former co-presidents and directors, Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, to WWE's board. He will also seek to become executive chairman. $WWE McMahon, who has majority voting power through his ownership of WWE’s Class-B stock, has told the company that he's electing himself and 2 former co-presidents and directors, Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, to WWE's board. He will also seek to become executive chairman. $WWE

Vince McMahon stepped down as the Chairman and CEO after the Wall Street Journal uncovered huge payments of alleged hush money to former employees. The money was reportedly paid off to cover up the former World Champion's sexual misdemeanors.

After pressure from his advisors, the biggest wrestling promoter of all time decided to step down last summer. Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon were named co-CEOs while Vince's son-in-law Paul Levesque (Triple H) took over the major creative responsibilities for the promotion.

If Vince ends up making a return, it will be fascinating to see how it affects Triple H and others' positions in the company. Moreover, the product has seen a significant change since The Game took over and fans have taken notice. Should Vince return, it will be interesting to see if he reverts those changes to the product.

Poll : 0 votes