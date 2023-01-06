Major incident on RAW could lead to Roman Reigns being stripped of WWE Championship - Reports

WWE reportedly has innovative plans in store to strip Roman Reigns of at least one of his championships.

The Bloodline kickstarted things on this week's RAW with an old-fashioned invasion. The group, who were without their leader, went on to cause destruction at ringside, even assaulting the security guards. This led to Adam Pearce coming out, followed by the RAW locker room making their way to the ring to chase the Bloodline away.

According to the latest report from Xero News, the heel faction's actions on the red brand could eventually lead to the Tribal Chief losing the WWE Championship. It was also noted that Reigns is slated to defend both world titles against The Rock at WrestleMania.

The news source added that Reigns could be stripped of one of the titles before the Showcase of Immortals in case The Brahma Bull does not compete at the event.

"I'm told The Bloodline's invasions of Raw may end up eventually leading to Roman Reigns being stripped of the WWE Championship. Reigns is still set to defend both titles against The Rock in the Main Event of Night 2," Xero News tweeted.

Roman Reigns could face Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

The feud between The Bloodline and Kevin Owens continued on this week's RAW as the Prizefighter teamed up with The Street Profits to take on Sami Zayn and The Usos.

The Bloodline were punished for their actions by Adam Pearce, who put the four members of the group in matches on the flagship show. Solo Sikoa also competed earlier on the show against Elias.

The Enforcer also made his presence felt in the six-man tag team match as he came out to distract Owens, which led to Sami Zayn picking up the victory for his team.

However, it looks like things are far from over between KO and Roman Reigns' faction, and the duo could reportedly settle their differences inside the squared circle at Royal Rumble. The two men also had heat between them after KO ruptured Reigns' eardrum with an unplanned spot.

Elsewhere on the show, Adam Pearce was seen talking with former members of the Hurt Business backstage, which could also play a part in The Bloodline's fate.

In case you missed it, you can check out the complete RAW results and highlights by clicking here.

