WWE RAW Results: Top champ injured; SmackDown Superstars invade and attack champs - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (January 2, 2023)

The Bloodline was out on RAW to kick off the new year and said that they were taking over the show. They flipped the announcers' desk and were causing all kinds of carnage before Kevin Owens showed up, and Sami told him to stay out of their business.

Adam Pierce came out with security and told the Bloodline to leave peacefully. The Usos, Sami, and Solo beat down the security before Owens joined in and got taken out as well.

The whole locker room came out to stop the Bloodline before they finally retreated. Pierce told them that since they want to fight, the Bloodline will all have matches tonight.

Backstage, Adam Pierce booked a Music City Street Fight between Solo Sikoa and Elias while Sami Zayn and the Usos was set to face Kevin Owens and the Street Profits.

WWE RAW Results (January 2, 2023): Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss - RAW Women's Championship match

The champ was in control early on and hit a big boot before Alexa came back with some quick strikes and a dropkick. Bianca hit a vertical suplex and sent Alexa into the turnbuckles before getting a few bodyslams and a near fall.

Belair was back in control and took Alexa down with strikes in the corner. Alexa and Bianca headed ringside as the match went on, and a fan was there in an Uncle Howdy mask. This distracted Bliss.

Back in the ring, Uncle Howdy's logo came on the Titantron, and Alexa lost it before unloading on Belair. Alexa sent Belair outside and hit a DDT on the steel steps, busting the champion open, before the match was called off due to the disqualification.

Result: Bianca Belair def. Alexa Bliss via DQ

After the match, Alexa hit another DDT on Belair before walking out and leaving the medics to take care of the champ.

Grade: B+

Solo Sikoa vs. Elias - Music City Street Fight on RAW

Elias started off strong and got some big strikes in the ring before we headed outside, and Solo was being beaten with a cowbell. Elias tried to hit Sikoa with a guitar but only managed to hit the ring post.

Solo was sent into a drum set at ringside before we headed for a break. Back on RAW, Elias and Solo fought their way up to the stage, where Elias went into another drum kit, and Sikoa beat him down with one of the stands.

Back in the ring, Elias hit solo with a keyboard but was hit with a pop-up Samoan Drop. Outside again, Elias hit Solo with a tambourine before smashing a keyboard on his back for a near fall in the ring.

Musician Hardy was at ringside and handed Elias a guitar, which he brought to the ring, but Solo dodged it and hit a superkick. Hardy then got in the ring himself and smashed a guitar on Solo's back, but he barely flinched.

Hardy fled the ring before Solo got the Samoan Spike on Elias and then hit the Spinning Solo on top of a piano before getting the win.

Result: Solo Sikoa def. Elias

Grade: B+

The Bloodline vs. The Street Profits & Kevin Owens on RAW

The two teams started brawling before the match began, and once the bell was rung, the Bloodline was in control as they isolated Angelo Dawkins in the ring. Owens tagged in and took Jey down in the ring before clearing Sami and Jimmy from the apron.

The Bloodline managed to sneak in a tag and take down KO in their corner before we headed for a break on RAW. Back to the match, KO got a superkick on Jey before tagging Ford back in, who rushed the ring and took out Sami for a near fall.

Ford got some big dives and took out the Bloodline, but Solo Sikoa came out and attacked them at ringside. KO took care of Solo, but Sami got the Helluva Kick on Ford off the distraction in the ring and picked up the win.

Result: The Bloodline def. The Street Profits & Kevin Owens

The Bloodline beat their opponents down in the ring after the match before Drew McIntyre and Sheamus came out of the crowd and made them retreat.

Grade: B

Chad Gable vs. Dexter Lumis on RAW

Gable ran out of the ring right off the bat and was staying away from Lumis before Otis ran a distraction, allowing him to get some moves in.

Lumis took Gable down with clotheslines and a bulldog before Otis tried to interfere. Lumis sent Otis into the ring post before getting the pin off a rollup.

Result: Dexter Lumis def. Chad Gable

Grade: C

Damage CTRL was out next on RAW, and Bayley claimed to be the top team on the roster. She called out Becky Lynch and the latter walked out and accused Bayley of hiding behind her team.

Becky wanted a match against Bayley tonight, but Bayley turned her down and instead they decided on a Two-on-one Handicap match between Lynch and the women's tag champs.

Becky Lynch & Michin vs. Damage CTRL on RAW

Becky was in control and got some big leg drops on Kai after sending SKY outside the ring. Kai got a big kick in the corner and sent Lynch outside before the tag champs hit her with double-team moves.

Michin came out mid-match and joined Becky's corner, evening the odds. Michin was tagged in and got some big moves on the tag champs before getting a near fall on Io. Damage CTRL took dives to the outside before we headed for a break.

Back on RAW, Lynch almost got the Manhandle Slam before Michin got a near fall after Bayley broke up the pin. Lynch attacked Bayley at ringside, and IYO SKY used the distraction to get an 'over the moon sault' on Michin before picking up the win.

Result: Damage CTRL def. Becky Lynch & Michin

Grade: B

Alexa Bliss was backstage and said that she didn't lose control tonight, she was rather in control of the situation with Bianca, showing her that she was a real threat.

Dominik was out of prison and said that he was now a 'changed man' before talking to Rhea in Spanish.

Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins - United States Championship match on RAW

Rollins was in control early on and made some big moves before getting a near fall, but Austin came back with some strikes and sent Rollins into the corner. Rollins tried to get a top rope move, but Theory countered it, having possibly hurt Seth's knee.

Theory reversed a buckle bomb but took a Falcon Arrow. Theory followed up with a vertical suplex of his own, but Rollins managed to kick out. Rollins reversed a pedigree before missing the stomp.

Theory went outside and retreated into the crowd, but Rollins chased him down and sent him back into the ring. Rollins got a superkick and Frog Splash for a near fall. Theory sent Rollins into the ref before Rollins hit the pedigree and got a near fall!

Rollins got a low blow while the ref was distracted and hit a chop block to the injured knee of Rollins before picking up the win with the A-Town Down.

Result: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins to retain the United States Championship

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B+

We got off to a great start to the new year with two title matches and a big Music City Streetfight on tonight's RAW. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus invaded the show, while Alexa Bliss took out Bianca Belair after a title match.

