Roman Reigns reportedly set to face former WWE Universal Champion at the Royal Rumble - Reports

Having not defended his title since early November 2022, Roman Reigns is reportedly more than likely to put his undisputed WWE Universal title on the line at the Royal Rumble against Kevin Owens.

Owens has made it his personal mission to go after The Head of The Table and The Bloodline predominantly during the latter stages of 2022. With KO having defeated Reigns last week in a tag team match, the showdown could well and truly be set.

According to a recent report from Xero News, WWE higher-ups are planning for Roman to go one-on-one with the Canadian on Saturday, January 28th, in San Antonio.

"Reigns vs. Owens is still planned for the PPV i was told." H/T Twitter

Owens and Reigns are no strangers to one another at this particular event, as the two stars went to war at the 2021 Royal Rumble in a last-man-standing match, which saw Roman come away with the win and his title.

Former WWE Writer is not a fan of Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens

Whilst many are looking forward to potentially seeing The Prizefighter and The Tribal Chief face off once more, former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo sees things differently.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo slammed the matchup between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens as a joke.

"Doesn't it make sense to you, bro? If they did SmackDown, they did exactly how you said. We're going to give Owens the rub with Cena, and we're going to get Owens over and then, you know, and please, bro, Owens, and Reigns is a freaking joke, bro, if that's where they are going. But if that is where they are going, you wouldn't give Owens another victory here?" [29:20 - 30:00] H/T Sportskeeda

After becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38 last year, Roman Reigns retained his title against top stars like Drew McIntyre, Matt Riddle, Brock Lesnar, and Logan Paul.

