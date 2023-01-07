Triple H's recent signing set to challenge undefeated star for major title on WWE SmackDown

Triple H recently signed Braun Strowman in September 2022. The former WWE Universal Champion is set to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on next week's episode of SmackDown.

Braun Strowman was a major star in WWE, but the previous regime deemed him surplus to requirements and released him as part of the budget cuts in June 2021. Since his return, the Monster of All Monsters has feuded with Alpha Academy and Omos.

In recent weeks, Strowman has had issues with the Imperium, led by Gunther. The former tag team champion was hell-bent on winning the Intercontinental Championship and attacked the faction on last week's episode of the blue brand.

However, the numbers game went against him as Ludwig Kaiser, Giovani Vinci, and the Ring General brutalized him at ringside. Ricochet made the save to close out the segment. After these events, an Intercontinental Championship match was made official for the January 13, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

If Braun Strowman manages to pick up the win, he will become a two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion. Not only that, but he will also become the first man to defeat Gunther in singles action since his main roster debut.

Braun Strowman rescued Ricochet on WWE SmackDown

Ricochet was in action on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown when he took on Top Dolla of the Hit Row in a Royal Rumble qualifying match. The former United States Champion won the bout via the Shooting Star Press.

After the match, Hit Row went inside the ring to seemingly congratulate the winner. Top Dolla offered a handshake and a hug, but it was a swerve as Ashante Adonis attacked Ricochet from behind.

B-Fab also got involved in the beatdown, kicking Ricochet in the face. Hit Row worked together to lift Ricochet up and slam him onto the mat. This prompted Braun Strowman to run out to make the save. Hit Row retreated from the ring to close out the segment.

