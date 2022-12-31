Braun Strowman gets destroyed by 35-year-old superstar and top faction on WWE SmackDown

Imperium leader Gunther brutally assaulted Braun Strowman on SmackDown this week.

On this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Monster of All Monsters confronted Imperium as he challenged The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship.

Imperium members Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci responded to Strowman's initial attacks. As the latter advanced toward Gunther himself, the latter threw him through the barricades as he took control of the situation.

Imperium then took The Monsters of All Monsters to the ring as Gunther continued to brutalize the former by targeting his arm. WWE officials had to get involved to save Strowman from the assault.

The segment concluded after Ricochet interfered and came inside the ring. He started attacking Gunther, Kaiser, and Vinci with a steel chair as the trio retreated.

Gunther will defend his IC Title against Braun Strowman

On the June 10th episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Ring General defeated Ricochet to become the new Intercontinental Champion. Since then, he has successfully defended the title against the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus, and Ricochet.

Following tonight's events, The Ring General is now scheduled to defend his title against Strowman on SmackDown in two weeks.

It will be interesting to see if Braun Strowman can break Gunther's undefeated streak in the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

