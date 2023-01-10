"Just a tool for Bray Wyatt"- Twitter goes berserk after Uncle Howdy confronts 31-year-old star on WWE RAW

WWE fans from around the world took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Alexa Bliss' segment on RAW that saw Uncle Howdy come out to confront the 31-year-old.

Bray Wyatt has seemingly targeted little Miss Bliss since the former returned to the Stamford-based promotion. Bliss finally snapped on last week's edition of the red brand after a firefly logo flashed on the screen during her match. Alexa unleashed fury on the referee and Bianca Belair, taking out The EST with a couple of DDTs on steel steps.

The three-time RAW Women's Champion addressed her actions on this week's RAW. She stated she was the new face of evil and in total control. At that moment, Uncle Howdy's vignette played on the titantron.

The ominous figure asked Bliss if she was really in control. Howdy made his way out and was on the ramp before the segment ended abruptly.

The wrestling world shared their reaction to the incident on Twitter.

Embedded below are a few of the many fans' posts:

friedaddy @friedaddy2 @WWEonFOX last week. Hopefully they allow her to have some brutal tactics on air. @AlexaBliss_WWE The brutal Alexis waslast week. Hopefully they allow her to have some brutal tactics on air. @WWEonFOX @AlexaBliss_WWE The brutal Alexis was 🔥last week. Hopefully they allow her to have some brutal tactics on air.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Uncle Howdy puts Alexa Bliss on notice Uncle Howdy puts Alexa Bliss on notice 👀 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/YnhN99RDcK

Boss @IssKikiBossHo3 @WWEonFOX @AlexaBliss_WWE Oooh I'm feeling the spooky run through my veins. So exciting, he gonna kidnap her @WWEonFOX @AlexaBliss_WWE Oooh I'm feeling the spooky run through my veins. So exciting, he gonna kidnap her😂

Tim Schlotzhauer @TasmanTim @WWEonFOX @AlexaBliss_WWE Definitely coming to an endgame with this, first time Howdy engages Bliss…do you feel in charge? Plus the whole world in her hands? Seems like Wyatt is methodically playing mind games with Knight and Bliss. I think at Rumble it will be revealed…Wyatt 6. @WWEonFOX @AlexaBliss_WWE Definitely coming to an endgame with this, first time Howdy engages Bliss…do you feel in charge? Plus the whole world in her hands? Seems like Wyatt is methodically playing mind games with Knight and Bliss. I think at Rumble it will be revealed…Wyatt 6.

Captain Deadpool @DeadpoolBurner0 Uncle Howdy is the final boss of airport customer service that Alexa Bliss has to defeat to defeat if she ever hopes to receive her luggage, undamaged, ever again. Uncle Howdy is the final boss of airport customer service that Alexa Bliss has to defeat to defeat if she ever hopes to receive her luggage, undamaged, ever again.

Jason Peace @JasonPeace16 @InsidersPW Definitely I see it I really didn't see uncle howdy to come out love the flash backs @InsidersPW Definitely I see it I really didn't see uncle howdy to come out love the flash backs

K @KThomasI13 🤷‍♂️ @WrestlingWCC Howdy pulling the strings on both Alexa & Bray🤷‍♂️ @WrestlingWCC Howdy pulling the strings on both Alexa & Bray👀🤷‍♂️

If you're interested in sports betting, the San Francisco 49ers play the Seattle Seahawks this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit. Bet $5+ on any sports pre-game ML, and get $150 if Your Bet Wins on Draft Kings.

The rumored person behind Uncle Howdy was reportedly present backstage at WWE RAW

Bray Wyatt stunned the wrestling world at Extreme Rules last year as he returned to WWE after over a year away from the squared circle. The comeback was soon followed by a mysterious figure who claimed to be Uncle Howdy.

The ominous figure has made his presence felt numerous times in Bray Wyatt's segments. He even attacked the former Universal Champion on SmackDown a couple of weeks back.

Caleb Pandelios @CPandelios I loved the segment. I’m concerned that whatever reason Uncle Howdy did what he did to Bray Wyatt. I think this is the big twist. I think it’s gonna turn Bray Wyatt back into “The Fiend” at “Royal Rumble” when he beats LA Knight. I loved the segment. I’m concerned that whatever reason Uncle Howdy did what he did to Bray Wyatt. I think this is the big twist. I think it’s gonna turn Bray Wyatt back into “The Fiend” at “Royal Rumble” when he beats LA Knight. https://t.co/IIaVs7l7gE

While Howdy has been around for a while, his identity remains unknown. Many have speculated him to be Bray Wyatt's younger brother, Bo Dallas, who was released from WWE in 2021.

Fans' speculations were confirmed by PWInsider recently, who reported that Bo was present backstage at RAW this week ahead of Alexa Bliss' segment.

It'll be interesting to see when WWE reveals the person behind the mask. Bray Wyatt will face LA Knight in a Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble, which could be the perfect time for Uncle Howdy to unveil himself.

What do you think is next in this Bray Wyatt-Alexa Bliss saga? Sound off below and let us know!

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : 0 votes