Uncle Howdy’s identity potentially revealed ahead of WWE RAW

Uncle Howdy made a chilling debut on WWE SmackDown a few weeks back. Since then, fans have been wondering who is behind the mask, and their questions could be answered on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW in Alabama.

Alexa Bliss is scheduled to give reasons for her heel turn last week. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that Bo Dallas would be backstage on RAW. Given the fact that Little Miss Bliss is going to be explaining her actions.

Mike Johnson speculated that Uncle Howdy would make an appearance as well, seemingly confirming the identity of Uncle Howdy as Bray Wyatt's younger brother.

Uncle Howdy was first believed to be a figment of Bray Wyatt's imagination. That thought was put to rest when he showed up on the December 16, 2022, episode of SmackDown during Wyatt and LA Knight's segment.

During the December 30, 2022, episode of SmackDown, LA Knight issued an official challenge to the former WWE Champion for a match at the Royal Rumble premium live event. Uncle Howdy then made a chilling entrance, seemingly making his way to the ring to be on Bray Wyatt's side.

In a swerve that few saw coming, the mysterious figure turned on the former leader of the Wyatt Family by dropping him with Sister Abigail.

You can watch the video below:

Bray Wyatt is known to come up with complex and convoluted storylines, and that betrayal added another layer to his ongoing feud with LA Knight.

