Bray Wyatt betrayed on SmackDown by an unexpected figure (VIDEO)

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt came out on SmackDown this week and expressed his regret for attacking the cameraman last week. However, Wyatt would suffer a betrayal of epic proportions at the hands of Uncle Howdy.

Uncle Howdy has made his presence felt over the past few weeks as he has tormented both Wyatt and his nemesis, LA Knight. Howdy is yet to reveal his true identity but has been continuously present on the blue brand. While the mystery surrounding his presence persists, Uncle Howdy has been delivering cryptic promos aimed at Wyatt.

On the latest episode of the blue brand, Bray Wyatt and Knight were in the midst of a promo battle, where a match for the 2023 Royal Rumble was pitched. If the bout is confirmed, it will mark the first match that Wyatt has had on a premium live event since WrestleMania 37 against Randy Orton.

However, that wasn't even the most significant moment of the segment. Uncle Howdy made a slow and intimidating entrance, with LA Knight clueless about what to do. While it seemed like Howdy was going to stand by Bray Wyatt's side and attack LA Knight, he did the complete opposite, he stood by Wyatt's side only to hit him with a Sister Abigal.

It adds another layer to the intriguing story involving the former Universal Champion and the mysterious Uncle Howdy. While the thought was that Howdy represented Bray Wyatt's inner demons, he could turn out to be the Eater of Worlds' biggest tormentor.

