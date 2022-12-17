Uncle Howdy: Which former WWE Superstar possibly returned and joined Bray Wyatt?

Uncle Howdy made his WWE debut on October 28, 2022, episode of SmackDown. The creepy figure implied that he was related to Bray Wyatt in many ways. His cryptic promos caught the attention of fans as social media exploded with a new debate to determine his identity.

Fans have been speculating about Uncle Howdy ever since his shocking revelation in October 2022. The masked figure appeared on the giant screen during the Crown Jewel premium live event on November 5, 2022.

It is safe to say that fan opinion on the identity of Uncle Howdy is divided. Some believe that the mystery person is none other than former WWE Superstar Bo Dallas, the real-life brother of Bray Wyatt. Others think it’s their uncle Barry Windham.

Speaking of Windham, the WWE Hall of Famer was recently discharged from the hospital after suffering a second heart attack. Windham’s niece Mika Rotunda, the sister of Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas, had set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with her uncle’s medical expenses in the wake of his health complications.

That said, Howdy’s identity is expected to remain a mystery for the foreseeable future. The character is one of the most compelling parts of Bray Wyatt’s ongoing feud with LA Knight on WWE SmackDown.

Uncle Howdy finally shows up in person on WWE SmackDown

The December 16, 2022, edition of SmackDown featured an in-ring segment between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt. Knight called out his nemesis over the alleged abduction that transpired just an hour before the show this week.

Bray responded to the former Million Dollar Champion by coming to the ring, only to get attacked.

Before Knight could finish Wyatt, Uncle Howdy appeared on the ramp; apparently putting an end to the riddle that he and Wyatt are not the same person.

Knight left the ring because he sensed danger lurking in front of his very eyes. The segment ended with Howdy maniacally laughing in front of the Chicago crowd. It remains to be seen if the feud will deliver another shock next week on SmackDown.

