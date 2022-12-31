Did Uncle Howdy attack Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown?

Uncle Howdy was believed to be a demonic incarnation of Bray Wyatt’s sinister mindset until he finally appeared in the flesh on the December 16, 2022, edition of WWE SmackDown. The mysterious figure again interrupted Wyatt and LA Knight this week on the blue brand.

Bray Wyatt opened the December 30, 2022, edition of WWE SmackDown with a promo. LA Knight showed up and issued a challenge for the upcoming Royal Rumble. For those wondering, the two will collide in a ’Pitch Black' match at the January 28 premium live event.

Uncle Howdy interrupted Bray and Knight’s confrontation. The masked figure joined Bray to take on Knight. However, Howdy took out Wyatt with a Sister Abigail.

The sudden turn of events shocked everyone, including LA Knight, who left the ring immediately.

WWE confirmed during the night that Bray Wyatt and LA Knight would collide in a “Pitch Black” match at the Royal Rumble. It remains to be seen if Uncle Howdy will appear in person at the pay-per-view event next month.

Fans speculated if Uncle Howdy is related to Bray Wyatt

Uncle Howdy first made their presence known to the WWE Universe on the October 28, 2022, episode of SmackDown. The shocking vignette sent the internet wrestling community into a frenzy, with many jumping to conclusions about the creepy figure’s identity.

According to some fans, Howdy is none other than Barry Windham – the legendary Horseman and Wyatt’s real-life uncle.

There’s another section of WWE loyalists who think the mystical figure is former NXT Champion Bo Dallas.

For those not in the know, Dallas is the real-life brother of Bray Wyatt. The two were a tag team during their FCW days. The Eater of Worlds has also reportedly pushed for WWE to rehire his brother in the past. As of this writing, there are no updates on Bo’s likely return to the Stamford-based promotion.

The person in Howdy’s mask on SmackDown this week also had a beard. It remains to be seen if Triple H will book a revealing angle for the mysterious figure in the foreseeable future.

