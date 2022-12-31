Date of Bray Wyatt's first televised match in 21 months finally announced on SmackDown

Bray Wyatt hasn't wrestled on live television since WrestleMania 2021 and all of 2022. That streak will end in early 2023 as his first match has been made official for the Royal Rumble. LA Knight will be the former Universal Champion's first opponent on live programming since returning to the company at Extreme Rules.

Since coming back, Wyatt has been teasing a complicated character arc that shows him battling his own demons. He has been confronted by the mysterious Uncle Howdy, whose identity remains a secret. However, the first person to feud with the Eater of Worlds is LA Knight. The two men have brawled against each other on previous episodes of the blue brand.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Wyatt and Knight had a tense back-and-forth promo where the latter presented a challenge for the 2023 Royal Rumble for January 28. It was accepted by the former Universal Champion.

It will be interesting to see how things play out for Bray Wyatt's first match back in WWE. The match being announced wasn't even the biggest talking point of this SmackDown segment, as Uncle Howdy came out and betrayed Wyatt by hitting him with a Sister Abigail.

LA Knight wasn't well-received, and fans seem to view him as the bad guy in the feud, even though he technically hasn't done anything wrong. Meanwhile, Bray Wyatt has come out to raucous ovations as fans seemingly can't wait to see him enter the ring.

It will be interesting to see who will walk out victorious from the match and whether Uncle Howdy will play a defining role in determining the outcome of the clash.

Who do you think will walk out victorious from the Royal Rumble clash? Let us know in the comments section below.

