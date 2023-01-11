"Can't wait for Vince McMahon to destroy his potential" - WWE Universe goes berserk after Triple H signs yet another major star

Triple H has signed yet another star from another major company to WWE. The star in question is New Japan Pro Wrestling's, Karl Fredericks. As always, fans have had their say on the signing.

Karl Fredericks is a fairly young star who was part of the Japanese promotion for four years. In August 2022, the 32-year-old announced that his contract had expired and decided not to renew it. He was also a regular feature on the New Japan Strong series.

According to PWInsider, Karl Fredericks was signed by Triple H for the developmental brand, and further reports noted that the 2019 Young Lion Cup winner had already started for NXT. The Nevada-born star was present at the Performance Center in Orlando this week.

The news broke a few days after reports that The Game was interested in NJPW's veteran star Tama Tonga came in. Fans took to Twitter to react to this signing.

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble @WrestlePurists I'm not sure if I've seen him wrestle but I've seen him talk and he can talk on that mic. @WrestlePurists I'm not sure if I've seen him wrestle but I've seen him talk and he can talk on that mic.

Isaac Gudino @IsaacRGudino @WrestlePurists Karl Fredricks, Dragon Lee, and potentially G.O.D.???? NXT is really making a comeback @WrestlePurists Karl Fredricks, Dragon Lee, and potentially G.O.D.???? NXT is really making a comeback

NeiklesNiig @NeiklesNiig @WrestlePurists Good for him, hes talented but missed sth, maybe Regal can teach him how to make the next step @WrestlePurists Good for him, hes talented but missed sth, maybe Regal can teach him how to make the next step 👌

K.S.P @KSP20629823 @WrestlingCovers Triple H wants all the NJPW stars @WrestlingCovers Triple H wants all the NJPW stars 🌟

Groveclearer @Groveclearer @WrestlePurists Aww man, I was looking forwards to more of him in NJPW. He's got the type of look and fundamentals that WWE look for though so that's a smart business decision on his part @WrestlePurists Aww man, I was looking forwards to more of him in NJPW. He's got the type of look and fundamentals that WWE look for though so that's a smart business decision on his part

With recent reports that Vince McMahon was looking for a way to return to the WWE creative team, some felt that the former chairman might play a part in Fredericks' stint with the Stamford-based company.

Red @raj_6909 @WrestlePurists Can’t wait for Vince to destroy his potential @WrestlePurists Can’t wait for Vince to destroy his potential

Former WWE writer had an interesting pitch involving Vince McMahon and Triple H

Former WWE writer Vince Russo had an interesting pitch involving the McMahon family if the 77-year-old returns to the company.

"I would not use anything that they have, I really wouldn't. I would blow up the entire thing. If I had to have a starting point, here's the starting point. Vince McMahon is back on the board of directors. That's my starting point. Let's start there. All the talent that were praising Triple H and burying Vince McMahon, let's start with that story and go from there." [From 9:00 - 9:35]

The Game has made numerous changes to the WWE product as well as recruitment. The 14-time world champion has reinstated a number of stars who were released by the previous regime.

Vince McMahon's return would be an interesting moment if it happens, but for now, it is unclear if his return will have an impact on the weekly programming or not.

