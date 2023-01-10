“I would blow up the entire thing” - Former WWE writer has interesting pitch involving Vince McMahon and Triple H (Exclusive)

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo spoke about a possible creative direction for the company following the potential return of Vince McMahon.

Last week, reports emerged that Mr McMahon was plotting his return to WWE. Using his majority voting rights, the 77-year-old elected himself and two other executives, Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, to the board, effective immediately. McMahon also reportedly wrote two letters to the board expressing his interest in returning and then took some legal steps to get back into the company.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that he would try to book a new angle showcasing a rift between Triple H and Vince McMahon over creative differences. He detailed how Hunter brought in several formerly released stars after Mr McMahon's departure and suggested that their high opinion of the son-in-law would not sit well with Vince.

"I would not use anything that they have, I really wouldn't. I would blow up the entire thing. If I had to have a starting point, here's the starting point. Vince McMahon is back on the board of directors. That's my starting point. Let's start there. All the talent that were praising Triple H and burying Vince McMahon, let's start with that story and go from there." [From 9:00 - 9:35]

Jim Cornette also spoke about WWE talent freaking out due to Vince McMahon's return

Another former WWE personality, Jim Cornette, also spoke about the impact of McMahon's return on the current talent. He mentioned that some of the returning stars would be nervous since they were released previously released during the former Chairman's regime.

"Well, I think, I think they're probably all freaking out. But in all honesty, I think that's the least of their issues. Vince isn't coming back to fix the f**king creative. Vince is coming back to sell this son of a b**ch."

As of this writing, Mr McMahon is the Board of Directors Executive Chairman, while Triple H remains in control of creative as the Chief Content Officer.

