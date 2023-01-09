Wrestling veteran details why WWE talent are probably "freaking out" with the return of Vince McMahon

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently opened up on the possible nervous chatter among the Triple H-backed WWE Superstars now that Vince McMahon is back.

During the latter part of Vince McMahon's regime, WWE thinned out its roster, letting go of several stars to save budget and maximize profits. The most controversial of these releases happened in April 2020 when the company released several main roster and NXT talent besides office staff and backstage officials. This was followed by another round of layoffs in 2021.

In a recent video, Jim Cornette spoke about the returning stars potentially feeling nervous now that Mr. McMahon is back. However, he suggested that the boss could be more focused on negotiating media rights and the company's potential sale rather than the creative aspects.

"Well, I think, I think they're probably all freaking out. But in all honesty, I think that's the least of their issues. Vince isn't coming back to fix the f**king creative. Vince is coming back to sell this son of a b**ch. This year, they're going to be reviewing the media rights deals and trying to get more money from whoever. They're obviously now going to be entertaining suitors to buy the thing outright. Do you think that Vince is coming back and f**king Johnny Gargano on RAW, 'God damn it pal!' " [0:32 - 1:12]

Triple H brought back several released stars in Vince McMahon's absence

Since Vince McMahon relinquished the CEO's office back in July 2022, Triple H has been leading the creative team in WWE.

One of his endeavors was to secure the services of several superstars released during the Vince McMahon regime. Some of these names include the likes of Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Braun Strowman, Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Bray Wyatt, Tegan Nox, and Bronson Reed, among others.

As of this writing, Triple H is still slated to head creative, with Vince McMahon performing as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

What changes do you think Mr. McMahon will make now that he is back in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

