Vince McMahon is officially back in WWE

Vince McMahon delivered a shocking blow to the world of professional wrestling as he officially made his return to the company. However, he was appointed back into the company as a member of the board of directors.

Last month, rumors began to spread as Vince McMahon was preparing for his return after retiring and leaving the company in the hands of his son-in-law and daughter.

However, McMahon began plotting his return, which was eventually shut down by the board of directors. Today, it was revealed that McMahon, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios will be joining the board effective immediately.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that McMahon wrote two letters to the board expressing his desire to return to the company. Later, McMahon took several legal steps to ensure his return to the company. Check it out:

"A new filing says effective immediately Vince puts himself, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios on the board and removes independent directors Alan Wexler, JoEllen Lyons Dillon, and Jeffrey Speed."

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston



A new filing says effective immediately Vince puts himself, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios on the board and removes independent directors Alan Wexler, JoEllen Lyons Dillon, and Jeffrey Speed.

otp.tools.investis.com/clients/us/wwe… Vince McMahon is back on WWE’s board of directors.A new filing says effective immediately Vince puts himself, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios on the board and removes independent directors Alan Wexler, JoEllen Lyons Dillon, and Jeffrey Speed. Vince McMahon is back on WWE’s board of directors. A new filing says effective immediately Vince puts himself, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios on the board and removes independent directors Alan Wexler, JoEllen Lyons Dillon, and Jeffrey Speed.otp.tools.investis.com/clients/us/wwe… https://t.co/Y3HIRGearx

The report also states that McMahon has the power to stop the sale of the company. It will be interesting to see if he makes his way back into the creative department of the company currently headed by Triple H.

What are your thoughts on Vince McMahon's return as a member of the board of directors? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes